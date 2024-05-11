Woman dead after early morning shooting in Toronto: police

Toronto Police say one woman is dead after a reported shooting at a residence in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Northcliffe Boulevard. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

A woman has died after a shooting in Toronto early Saturday morning, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to a residence in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Northcliffe Boulevard at 5:07 a.m.

Officers found a woman with injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information has been released as of yet.

Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.