Woman dead after early morning shooting in Toronto: police
A woman has died after a shooting in Toronto early Saturday morning, police say.
Toronto police said they were called to a residence in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Northcliffe Boulevard at 5:07 a.m.
Officers found a woman with injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information has been released as of yet.
Police have not provided a suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.