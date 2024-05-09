Man arrested after woman stabbed to death in Edgware

Detectives have made an arrest after a woman was stabbed to death in north London.

Police were scrambled to Burnt Oak Broadway at just before midday on Thursday. Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.A woman, whose age and identity has not been confirmed by Scotland Yard, was treated for stab injuries but died at the scene. Officers are trying to contact her next of kin.

Forensics teams have been deployed at the crime scene and detectives are collecting CCTV footage from around the area as they hunt for clues.

A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with the case. He is being questioned at a north London police station.

The Met is appealing for witnesses to come forward. A crime scene cordon remains in place as officers collect evidence.

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis from the North West Command Unit, responsible for policing Edgware, said: “This (arrest) is a significant development in this investigation and comes as a result of fast-time work from specialist detectives working alongside local officers.“The investigation remains in its early stages, and we continue to work to establish why this incident took place, including whether the person responsible was known to the woman who died.

“I would urge people to refrain from speculating about the circumstances while this work is ongoing.“A family has been left devastated by this shocking attack and my thoughts are with them at this unimaginabley difficult time.”Anyone with information is asked is asked to call police 101 or contact ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD3105/9May.To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.