Woman in intensive care after being attacked by wolves while jogging at safari park near Paris

The park is home to arctic wolves (file image) (AFP via Getty Images)

A woman is reportedly in intensive care after being attacked by wolves while jogging at a safari park outside Paris.

The 36-year-old was reportedly staying at a lodge at Thoiry zoo in Yvelines, France, with her baby and her mother when she was attacked while running around 9am on Sunday, Le Parisien newspaper reports.

The news outlet said she was in the park’s safari zone, which is off-limits to pedestrians and is only open to motorists.

The woman reportedly suffered bite injuries to her neck, calf and back, and had to be rescued by keepers who were alerted by her cries.

Christelle Bercheny, president of Wow Safari Thoiry, gave a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

She said the woman had entered the “American reserve” which is home to grey wolves, coyotes, bison and bears, Le Parisien reported.

The popular zoo lies around 30 miles west of Paris.

An internal investigation is reportedly under way, and police are also said to be investigating the incident.