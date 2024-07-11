Woman Rescued 50 Miles from Japanese Beach, 37 Hours After Going Swimming with Rubber Ring

The woman in her 20s was reportedly saved by two crew members from a passing tanker who jumped into the sea

Japan Coast Guard via AP Woman rescued after drifting out to sea after going swimming at Japanese beach.

A woman in her 20s has been rescued 37 hours after drifting out to sea in a rubber ring after going swimming at a beach in Japan.

On Monday, July 8, at around 7:30 p.m. local time, the woman — who has only been identified as a Chinese national — went into the Pacific Ocean with a friend at Shirahama Ohama beach in Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture, per the Japan Times.

According to the Associated Press, the Coast Guard launched a search for the woman shortly afterward when her friend reported her missing.

“It was around 7.55 p.m. on July 8 when we received the information after the woman’s friend reported to a nearby convenience store that she was missing,” a local Japan Coast Guard official said, per The Guardian.

36 hours later she was found drifting around 50 miles away from the beach, according to AP.

The woman was dehydrated but did not need to be hospitalized, the Japan Times added. However, the outlet stated she had been taken to a hospital in Yokohama.

The publication also reported the woman had been seen by a cargo ship off the coast of Nojimazaki on the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture just before 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 10.

The Guardian added that two crew members from a smaller tanker ship that was nearby jumped into the sea to rescue the woman after being contacted by radio. “There are 80km (50 miles) in a straight line [between the beach and rescue spot] … but it is assumed she drifted for an even greater distance,” an official said, per the outlet.

In a photo and video shared by AP, the woman could be seen being lifted to safety from the ship by a helicopter while wrapped in a blue blanket.

The outlet added that the coast guard said she was lucky to survive given the warm temperatures, the risk of hypothermia at night, or the possibility of being hit by a ship when it was dark.

The Independent stated that the woman told officials she only noticed she was drifting out to sea around 30 minutes after she went for a swim, but was unable to get back to the beach by that point.

