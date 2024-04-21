World Snooker Championship 2024: Results, schedule and latest scores

Upset: Defending champion Luca Brecel fell on the first day of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

The World Snooker Championship 2024 is upon us and already we’ve seen our first major shock with defending champion Luca Brecel crashing out on day one.

The Belgian was on the receiving end of a stunning late comeback from qualifier David Gilbert, the former semi-finalist winning the last four frames in succession to claim a dramatic 10-9 victory at The Crucible.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will once again be the centre of attention in Sheffield as snooker’s biggest star aims for an eighth world title, having equalled Stephen Hendry’s modern record of seven crowns by memorably beating 2019 winner Judd Trump 18-13 in the final two years ago.

However, ‘The Rocket’ was then ousted by Brecel in last year’s quarter-finals, with the Belgian later going on to make history as the first player from mainland Europe ever to seal World Championship glory as he defeated four-time champion Mark Selby 18-15.

O’Sullivan once again begins as the favourite for victory ahead of the likes of Trump, Selby, Mark Allen and Mark Williams, with his first-round match against Jackson Page coming on Wednesday.

When is the World Snooker Championship 2024?

With qualifying coming to a close in midweek, the tournament proper begins with the opening first-round matches on Saturday, April 20 and runs until the conclusion of the final on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Where is the World Snooker Championship 2024?

Though there remains plenty of debate about the future location of the World Snooker Championship, for now it remains at its legendary home at the 980-capacity Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, which has hosted the event since 1977.

Defending champion: Luca Brecel beat Mark Selby to claim Crucible glory last year (Getty Images)

Who is playing at the World Snooker Championship 2024?

32 players in total will compete at The Crucible. The top 16 seeds - the world’s top-16 ranked players - all qualified directly for the tournament, while the remaining 16 earned their places through qualifying.

The most high-profile absentee this year is Neil Robertson, after the 2010 champion was stunned by Wales’ Jamie Jones in the final qualifying round. It is the first time in 20 years that the Australian has missed the World Championship.

Here are the seeded players for 2024 in order:

1. Luca Brecel

2. Ronnie O’Sullivan

3. Judd Trump

4. Mark Allen

5. Mark Selby

6. Mark Williams

7. Ding Junhui

8. Shaun Murphy

9. Ali Carter

10. Gary Wilson

11. Zhang Anda

12. Kyren Wilson

13. John Higgins

14. Tom Ford

15. Barry Hawkins

16. Robert Milkins

World Snooker Championship 2024 schedule, scores and results

Order of play - first round (all times BST)

Saturday, April 20

Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones

Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert

Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter 7-9 Stephen Maguire (latest score)

Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden

Sunday, April 21

Mark Selby 2-7 Joe O'Connor (latest score)

Shaun Murphy 6-3 Lyu Haotian (latest score)

Monday, April 22

10am: Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham

2:30pm: Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui

7pm: Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu

Tuesday, April 23

10am: Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale

10am: Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski

2:30pm: Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams

7pm: Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day

Wednesday, April 24

2:30pm: Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page

7pm: John Higgins vs Jamie Jones

Second round

Thursday, April 25

1pm: David Gilbert vs Winner of Match 2

7pm: Judd Trump vs Tom Ford

Friday, April 26

10am: Jak Jones vs Winner of Match 12

2:30pm: Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4

Saturday, April 27

2:30pm: Winner of Match 7 vs Winner of Match 8

7pm: Winner of Match 13 vs Winner of Match 14

7pm: Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6

Sunday, April 28

10am: Winner of Match 15 vs Winner of Match 16

Quarter-finals

Tuesday, April 30

10am: Winner of Match 17 vs Winner of Match 18

10am: Winner of Match 21 vs Winner of Match 22

2:30pm: Winner of Match 23 vs Winner of Match 24

2:30pm: Winner of Match 19 vs Winner of Match 20

Semi-finals

Thursday, May 2

1pm: Winner of Match 25 vs Winner of Match 26

7pm: Winner of Match 27 vs Winner of Match 28

Final

Sunday, May 5

1pm: Winner of Match 29 vs Winner of Match 30

Eight round-two (last-16) matches will be held between April 25-29, with the four quarter-final ties then taking place across April 30 and May 1.

The two semi-finals are held on May 2, 3 and 4, with the final itself a two-day affair on May 5 and 6.

Record in sight? Ronnie O’Sullivan is once again the favourite for World Championship success (Getty Images)

How to watch World Snooker Championship 2024

TV channel: In the UK, the World Snooker Championship is being broadcast live on the BBC and also via Eurosport.

The BBC will have free coverage of the different daily sessions across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four, while the afternoon and evening sessions will also be shown live on Eurosport 1.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, while subscribers can also follow along via the Discovery+ app and website.

World Snooker Championship 2024 prize money

The total prize pot this year is worth more than £2.3million, with the winner set to pocket £500,000 of that overall fund.

The runner-up will take home £200,000, while the players beaten in the semi-finals will still claim £100,000.

Quarter-finalists get £50,000, while those knocked out in the second round receive £30,000. First-round losers still take home £20,000, while there is a £15,000 reward for the highest break.

An extra bonus will see any player who manages to make two maximum 147 breaks across two of this season’s Triple Crown events - the World Championship, Masters and UK Championship - get a cool £147,000.

World Snooker Championship 2024 format

It’s best-of-19 frames in the first round at The Crucible, increased to best-of-25 in the second round and quarter-finals.

That goes up to best-of-33 in the semi-finals, while the final is a best-of-35 frame affair.

First-round matches are generally contested over two sessions, with three sessions thereafter apart from the semi-finals and final, which are typically spread over four separate sessions.