The world's most renowned personalities show out for Ambani pre-wedding festivities

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, shows director at Reliance's new energy business and Reliance Foundation Anant Ambani (R), son of billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, with his fiancée Radhika Merchant addressing guests during their three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant have been star-studded with an almost 1,200-person guest list.

The festivities come four months ahead of Ambani's July wedding and featured a live performance by Rihanna on Friday.

The three-day event hosted in Jamnagar, India was attended by some of the world's most renowned personalities including Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Anant Ambani, 28, is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the head of Indian conglomerate Reliance, and his wife Nita Ambani. Merchant, 29, is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, a renowned pharmaceutical firm. The couple got engaged in a traditional ceremony back in January.

Here are some pictures from the star-studded events:

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, shows billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani (R), with wife Nita Ambani (2R), son Akash Ambani (L) and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta during a three-day pre-wedding celebration for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows from L to R, billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, son Anant and wife Nita, posing for a photograph as guests gather to celebrate Anant's wedding in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows Mark Zuckerberg, center, posing for a photograph with billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, right, and Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows R to L, billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, and Akash Ambani posing for a photograph at a pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024. (Reliance group via AP) ORG XMIT: REL204

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, shows India's spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation, Jagadish "Jaggi" Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru attending a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Mukesh Ambani is the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $83.4 billion according to Forbes.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows Ivanka Trump, center, and husband Jared Kushner, right, attending a pre-wedding bash of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows Bill Gates and Paula Hurd posing for a photograph at a pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock. arrives to attend a pre-wedding bash of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, in Jamnagar, India, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) ORG XMIT: XAS141

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows Mark Zuckerberg gesturing as he talks to Bill Gates, right, walking with Paula Hurd, center, at a wedding bash of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

According to Reuters, the festivities feature charter jets for tycoons and celebrities. Beyond Rihanna's performance, magician David Blaine was also scheduled to perform during the festivities. Many cricketers also attended the pre-wedding events.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows Australian cricketer Tim David and his wife Stephanie Kershaw posing for a photograph at a pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, shows West Indies's former cricket captain Dwayne Bravo (R) attending a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, shows India's former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) with his wife Sakshi Dhoni attending a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posing for a photograph with his wife Anjali at a pre-wedding bash of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

The event was also attended by some of India's biggest stars and businesspeople.

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, shows Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty upon his arrival at Jamnagar Airport in Jamnagar, to attend a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla attending a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan performing at a pre-wedding bash of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

This photograph released by the Reliance group shows L to R, Bollywood stars Amir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performing at a pre-wedding bash of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, India, Saturday, Mar. 02, 2024.

This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on February 29, 2024, shows bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (3L) and Deepika Padukone (3R) upon their arrival at Jamnagar Airport in Jamnagar, to attend a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

