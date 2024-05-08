Should we worry about Texas power grid as heat index tops 100 degrees? What ERCOT says

ERCOT is issuing a weather watch for Wednesday, ahead of warm and humid temperatures in Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s energy production and grid, issued the weather watch as North Texas will see heat index values between 95 to 100 degrees Wednesday.

With air temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s and dew point temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday “is probably going to be the warmest it’s felt all year long.”

“Due to unseasonably high temperatures, high levels of expected maintenance outages during the spring shoulder months and the potential for lower reserves,” ERCOT said of the watch. “Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch.”

The heat index will be between 95 to 100 degrees this week in Dallas-Fort Worth.

What is an ERCOT weather watch?

An ERCOT weather watch is an advance notification during significant weather events that may call for higher electricity use and potential for lower reserves.

Essentially, the watch is a notice for Texans that significant weather events might impact electrical demand. The weather watch is different from ERCOT’s “conservation notice” bulletin, which asks Texans to conserve power during certain periods.

What does ERCOT’s weather watch mean for Texans?

As ERCOT puts it, “No action is needed.”

In ERCOT’s weather watch for Wednesday, the organization said grid conditions are expected to be normal with no current expectation of an energy emergency. Instead, ERCOT is telling Texans to continue monitoring grid conditions as warm weather arrives Wednesday.

Texans can sign up for grid condition notifications here, and monitor real-time status here.