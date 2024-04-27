A wrong-way driver sped up to 95 mph on Highway 395 before police caught him in Pasco

A 24-year-old driver led police on a wrong way chase between Pasco and Connell at speeds up to 95 mph Thursday night, according to a court document.

Marcus Angel Rodriguez was suspected of being drunk or under the influence of drugs.

Deputy Michael Schwalbach responded to a report of a driver headed south toward Pasco in the northbound lanes of Highway 395 near Connell.

When the deputy stopped five miles from Connell in the northbound lanes and turned on his emergency lights, the wrong-way driver slowed to 10 mph. But when Schwalbach got out of his car, Rodriguez sped off and a radar unit in the deputy’s car recorded it reaching 95 mph, according to a court document.

Deputies gave chase near Eltopia saw other cars swerving off the road to avoid the vehicle in their lanes on the divided highway, according to a court document.

Police deployed a device that deflated one front tire, but the pursuit continued into Pasco until Rodriguez turned onto Highway 12, driving west in the eastbound lanes.

After the other front tire was deflated, Rodriguez drove off the road and his car got stuck in the dirt.

It was apparent he was intoxicated when he got out of the car on the passenger side, according to a court document. A breath test estimated a blood alcohol level of 0.22, which is more than 2.5 times the legal limit, according to a court document.

The Washington State Patrol and Pasco police also helped with the pursuit and arrest on suspicion of attempting to elude police, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

His bail was set at $10,000.