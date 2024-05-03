XDINARY HEROES on Vulnerability, Introverts and “Troubleshooting” Life's Challenges: 'Best Is Yet to Come' (Exclusive)

"It's definitely softer," Gunil says of the six-piece group’s first full-length album

When the boys of XDINARY HEROES start Troubleshooting away at a problem, there’s no telling how long it will take. After all, with the many questions a problem makes them ask, finding the hidden answers requires a bit of creativity.

There’s almost an art to their problem solving, which may sound unrelated at first. However, it’s that very art that can help them navigate the sharp twists and unexpected turns that life's problems throw at them with a confident power.

Luckily, the six boys of the South Korean rock band haven’t put a Deadlock on the solutions they’ve found since they first joined together in 2021 and declared Hello, world!

Step by step, or song by song, the members — Gun-il, 25, Jungsu, 22, Gaon, 22, O.de, 21, Jun Han, 21, and Jooyeon, 21 — encoded their messages in the group’s first full-length album, Troubleshooting, composed of 10 energy-driving tracks.

JYP Entertainment XDINARY HEROES

At first glance, each album name might have you involuntarily thinking about your last computer science class. But if you decode the surface, you’ll realize that science too, can also be like art.

“As an avid science lover, I think science is an academic area where knowledge has been accumulated for such a long time,” Gaon says to PEOPLE. “So I think it in itself, is the most beautiful art opinion in my opinion, and we chose that because we wanted to show our nerdy side through that.”

As the group’s rhythm guitarist and rapper mentioned, XDINARY HEROES does have a nerdy side, which becomes obvious as they smile and invoke their humor when chatting with PEOPLE.

Yet, each song takes on a deep topic, seeking to find answers that only one open to vulnerability can tell. It’s all part of their heroes’ journey, which sees them rising above internal conflicts to escape the virtual world and tackle what reality brings together.

Related:

“I think it’s really difficult to show your vulnerability,” Gun-il thoughtfully says. “However, you are most beautiful and you shine the brightest when you admit your vulnerability and have the courage to show it to other people.”

That’s why the leader and drummer of the group believes this album is a little softer in nature. But of course, it still doesn’t sacrifice the explosive and powerful rock-band sound that their fans, named the Villains, love so much.

JYP Entertainment XDINARY HEROES

The “Extra-ordinary Heroes” arguably become even more powerful when they combine their electric sound with their music’s sensitive themes, so rarely found in the K-pop industry, like mental health struggles, self-doubt and anxiety.

For instance, they’re able to articulate the words for the usually unexplainable yet emotional feelings that many go through, like the difference between being alive and just existing.

“The difference is whether you are just breathing, or you’re living your life with dreams and passions,” Gun-il interprets for PEOPLE.

JYP Entertainment Gun-il and O.de

There’s also a line in their album’s mood film that many can relate to, where one can “swallow my words and hide my feelings when surrounded by others.” How might Jun Han decode that?

“There are so many times when introverts swallow their words because of worries that their words might hurt other people, or they might be misunderstood,” explains Jun Han, the band’s lead guitarist. “I think those with such experiences can really empathize with this line.”

“When you’re insecure, you always ask yourself, ‘When I say this or when I act the way I want to act in front of this many people, would they accept me as who I am, or would they think I’m a weird person?’” Gun-il adds, “I think that’s the point.”

When one does find true understanding with a group of people, there’s almost a hope that it would last forever, untarnished by the constant ripples in time. However, like anything in life, nothing is promised. As the “Little Things” performers explore these bittersweet truths against the backdrop of the piano, the drums and the guitar, they realize that change is a constant “until the end of time.”

For instance, O.de wasn’t always a 21-year-old who commanded the stage as a synthesizer, keyboardist and rapper. Once, he was a child who enjoyed sweet memories with his family.

The same goes for keyboardist Jungsu as well, who vividly remembers what it was like to blow out the candles together for every birthday cake, surrounded by family.

The idea of a birthday, or another year around the sun, yet again harkens back to the group’s debut single, called “Happy Death Day.” For everyone it seems, there comes a transition where birthdays don’t mean growing up — they mean growing older.

“Until last year, I was really happy on my birthday,” Gaon says. “But this year, on my birthday, I realized how old I am and it caught me off guard.”

JYP Entertainment Gaon and Jun Han

At least the “Break the Brake” performers have each other, where they can pass the years by doing what they love — sharing their journey with the Villains through instruments and vocals.

Unlike most K-pop groups, which combine choreography and song, XDINARY HEROES weave and balance their unique instruments and melodies into a song.

According to Gaon, there’s one instrumental aspect that particularly helps:

“We have the world’s best drummer in our band, Gun-il, so we really try to be on the same page as him, musically,” he says.

Related: DAY6 Open Up About Their Long-Awaited Comeback and What Fourever Means to Them: 'It's Our Time' (Exclusive)

Once Gun-il’s drumming prowess is mentioned, Jooyeon immediately bursts into a cheeky grin, and Gun-il can’t help but wear a sheepish smile on his face. As their humor intensifies, Jungsu and Jooyeon both hide their faces with their hands, and occasionally look back to gauge their leader’s reaction.

JYP Entertainment Jungsu and Jooyeon

Like a leader, a drummer also sets the beat and foundation of a song, helping to keep all members on the same page. Working out the dynamics and balancing the strengths of each member is key, and that’s what rehearsals are for. Yet, for Jungsu, who had a previous “compulsion to perfectionism,” practice no longer makes perfect — it means going all out on the feeling of a performance and having fun.

"There was a time on stage where my vocal condition was really bad and I was really worried that it might not be perfect, but the fans reacted to it really positively and they really loved it,” he recalls. “Through that experience I learned that rather than trying to be perfect, it’s more important to enjoy being on stage and communicating with fans."

Thankfully, the “Good enough” performers have been able to immerse themselves in all their fans’ love with their recent “Break the Brake” world tour. Despite the novelty each location exposes them to, there are always a few things that remain consistent — how their fandom knows no borders, how well the Villains sing along and the way each city’s humidity and temperature surprisingly affects their instruments, says Jooyeon, Gaon and Jun Han.

Though each tour performance might feel like a "Night of Fireworks," the boys assure that it’s only the beginning of all that’s yet to come. That feeling keeps their momentum going, even when things get tough.

"When I am down, I tend to bring back memories of the good old days — at least I can go back to certain memories,” Gun-il says. “But … I try my best to not get caught up with negative thoughts, like ‘Oh, that was my best moment and I’m so unhappy.’”

“I try to mind control myself and say that the best has yet to come,” he confidently concludes. “The best has yet to come.”

Troubleshooting is now available to stream.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.