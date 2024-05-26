'Yellowstone' Star Confirms "Cameras Are Rolling" from the Set of Season 5

Paramount Network

Finally, some good news to report for Yellowstone fans! The series, which has seen its fair share of drama from lawsuits to contract disputes, has finally resumed production on the second half of season 5.

The last time we saw the Dutton family drama on TV was all the way back in January of 2023, when the mid-season finale aired, leaving fans wondering what would become of Jamie and Beth's revelations. The actors are finally back at work on set in Montana, and Paramount Network has confirmed: The series will return in November.

Actor Finn Little, who portrays Carter, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the recognizable Yellowstone Ranch with the message, "Cameras are rolling!" He also shared a video on Instagram where he is seen on horseback for the pre-production Cowboy Camp.

Fans left excited messages like, "Fiiiiiinally 😍👏👏👏," "Seems like I’ve been waiting fo-eveh. Can’t wait to watch," and "Best news I’ve heard today!!! Make us proud young man! 👏😆🙏🎉💖"

Denim Richards/Instagram

Denim Richards, who stars as Colby, shared a photo of a wooded scene on his Instagram story with the message, "I guess this means...WE are back!"

The official Yellowstone Instagram account shared a photo of a director's chair with a cowboy hat on it, announcing that production had resumed. Fans bombarded the comments section with one burning question: Will Kevin Costner return to see his iconic character John Dutton through to the end? We'll have to stay tuned for answers.

