Yousaf cancels planned speech as he battles for political survival

Neil Pooran, Craig Paton and David Hughes, PA political staff
·5 min read

Humza Yousaf has cancelled a planned speech as he battles for political survival, with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn saying the First Minister will “come out fighting”.

Mr Yousaf was due to speak about the labour strategy in an independent Scotland at Strathclyde University on Friday.

But a source close to the First Minister confirmed the event has been cancelled.

It comes as the Alba Party MSP whose vote could be crucial to Mr Yousaf’s future has written to the First Minister, setting out demands in exchange for her support in a vote of no confidence in him.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf was said to be in ‘reflective’ mood after his decision to end a powersharing agreement sparked a no confidence motion in his leadership (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Ash Regan, a former SNP minister who defected to Alex Salmond’s party, said she wants to see progress on Scottish independence and defending “the rights of women and children”.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour sought to put further pressure on the SNP by lodging a no confidence motion in the entire Scottish Government, rather than just Mr Yousaf.

If passed, this could lead to a Scottish Parliament election.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “It’s a matter now of when – not if – Humza Yousaf will step down as First Minister.

“It would be untenable for the SNP to assume it can impose another unelected first ninister on Scotland.”

Mr Yousaf is battling to save his position as First Minister after his former allies in the Scottish Greens vowed to vote against him in a motion of no confidence.

That came after the SNP leader dramatically brought the powersharing deal with the Greens to an end on Thursday, and he now faces a backlash which could cost him his job.

A tight vote is expected at Holyrood next week, and since the SNP have 63 out of the 128 MSPs, Ms Regan’s vote would appear to be crucial in getting Mr Yousaf over the line.

Mr Flynn told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “Humza Yousaf is a man of profound integrity. I had a conversation with Humza last night.

“He was reflective, but he was also very clear to me that he’s going to come out fighting because he believes in what he says.

“He believes in delivering for the people for Scotland. He believes in creating jobs and opportunities for the next generation.”

Asked if Mr Yousaf would be speaking to the Greens ahead of the vote, Mr Flynn said: “I would anticipate so, just as I would anticipate there would be conversations with others as well.”

Mr Flynn also said he expects Mr Yousaf to win the confidence vote and continue as party leader and First Minister.

Speaking to Radio 4 later, Mr Flynn suggested he would not stand to be SNP leader if Mr Yousaf were to resign.

Ms Regan, a former Scottish Government minister, posted a copy of her letter to Mr Yousaf on social media.

It said: “Independence for Scotland, protecting the dignity, safety and rights of women and children, and providing a competent government for our people and businesses across Scotland remain my priorities.

“My door is open to discussing the progress of my proposed Scottish Parliament Powers Referendum Bill.”

Ms Regan’s Bill would seek a referendum to ask the Scottish public if Holyrood should have the powers to negotiate and legislate for Scottish independence.

On Thursday night, a source close to Mr Yousaf said he was “absolutely not” considering his position following the chaotic events earlier in the day.

His decision to end the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens was branded an act of “political cowardice” by the smaller pro-independence party.

The Greens will back a no-confidence motion proposed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, leaving Mr Yousaf facing a knife-edge vote.

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Greens, told the PA news agency on Thursday: “We no longer have confidence in a progressive government in Scotland doing the right thing for climate and nature.”

On Friday, she told the BBC her MSPs could hold another meeting to discuss the matter, but so far they have not been approached by the SNP.

The Bute House Agreement gave the SNP-led Government a majority at Holyrood but it came under strain in recent days after the Greens said they would put the future of the deal to a vote by their members.

Some in the Greens were unhappy after the Government dropped a 2030 climate target, and over the decision to pause the prescription of new puberty blockers at Scotland’s only gender clinic for young people.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater
Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater – who are no longer Government ministers – said their MSPs will vote against Humza Yousaf (Lesley Martin/PA)

With the Greens voting in favour of the no-confidence motion, there would be 64 out of 128 MSPs who do not back the First Minister.

Alba leader Mr Salmond said Ms Regan is now the “most powerful MSP in the Scottish Parliament”.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone can cast tie-breaking votes but would be expected to vote in favour of the status quo.

Any vote is likely to take place next week, with timings to be confirmed by parliamentary authorities.

The SNP leader has accused the Tories of game-playing, insisting the powersharing deal with the Greens had “served its purpose” and lasted 19 times longer than Liz Truss’s premiership.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • These are the countries where TikTok is already banned

    LONDON (AP) — TikTok is in the crosshairs of authorities in the U.S., where new legislation threatens a nationwide ban unless its China-based parent ByteDance divests. It would be the biggest blow yet to the popular video-sharing app, which has faced various restrictions around the world. TikTok is already banned in a handful of countries and from government-issued devices in a number of others, due to official worries that the app poses privacy and cybersecurity concerns. Those fears are reflec

  • Trump's three US Supreme Court appointees thrash out immunity claim

    When the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately rules on Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity from prosecution, a third of those deciding the matter will be justices he appointed to their lifetime posts. Those three - Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch - posed questions from various angles as the nation's top judicial body heard arguments on Thursday in a case that provides a vital test of the power of the presidency. A key question, Gorsuch said, is "how to segregate private from official conduct that may or may not enjoy some immunity."

  • Ex-Trump Lawyer Spots Donald Trump’s ‘Big Mistake’ That Will ‘Make His Campaign Cringe’

    “That just brings back all those bad memories about that issue," Jim Schultz told CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • Mitch McConnell Breaks With Trump on Absolute Presidential Immunity

    NBC NewsAs the Supreme Court weighs whether Donald Trump is shielded from prosecution for acts committed while president, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he opposes Trump’s view of absolute immunity.McConnell spoke with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker Thursday for a pre-recorded interview set to air Sunday.During their talk, Welker inquired whether McConnell stood by his February 2021 comment—made just after he voted to acquit “shameful” Trump during his Jan. 6-related

  • Harvard Law Professor Offers Scathing Summary Of SCOTUS-Trump Arguments

    Laurence Tribe pulled no punches over what he described as a “shameful performance by the court.”

  • 'I Shouldn't Have Said That': Joe Biden Mocks 1 Of Trump's Most Cherished Traits

    The president took aim at one of his predecessor's personal trademarks -- and the audience loved it.

  • Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth

    The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.

  • Trump at Supreme Court: Ham sandwiches and solar eclipses - Justice Alito has questions

    During arguments over Donald Trump's immunity claim, Justice Samuel Alito raised the saying that grand juries would indict a ham sandwich if asked to.

  • Liberals pounce on Poilievre's visit to carbon tax protest, support from Alex Jones

    OTTAWA — As the Liberals try to reverse their political fortunes with the latest federal budget, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ratcheted up attacks against his Conservative opponent on Wednesday, tying him to a far-right American figure. Polls suggest the Liberal budget released last week has yet to resonate — but Trudeau suggested it's still more of a plan than what Poilievre has on offer, other than trying to exploit public anxieties. During a stop to promote the budget in Oakville, Ont., Trud

  • Time to crack down on Ontario licence plates, STO says

    The revenue-starved bus network in Gatineau, Que., is calling for a crackdown on residents who keep their Ontario licence plates instead of paying renewal fees in Quebec that support transit.On Thursday, the board of directors for the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) put forward a resolution that the agency and the City of Gatineau join forces to pressure government authorities on the issue."I think it's a question of fairness toward the citizens of Gatineau," said Manoir-des-Trembles–V

  • Government tells Ajax woman she may not be Canadian

    Last September, 32-year-old Arielle Townsend came home to a letter from the federal immigration department stating her Canadian citizenship was at risk of being revoked. Townsend, who lives in Ajax, Ont., was "completely blindsided." She'd come to Canada as an infant in 1992. She was not yet a year old when a Mississauga, Ont., citizenship office issued her a citizen card. "I was shocked and completely in disbelief," she said. "It's almost like you go to bed as one person, and then you wake up a

  • 'Good luck with that': PM says Saskatchewan premier shouldn't pick fight with CRA

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency is "very, very good" at getting the money it's owed, and Saskatchewan's premier should take note of that. Scott Moe has pledged the province will not send Ottawa the money it collects from the federal carbon price on natural gas. That move breaks the law, and Trudeau says the CRA has ways of making sure it can collect. On Tuesday, the prime minister said his government will keep sending carbon rebate cheques to people in Saska

  • Former official told investigators Trump had 'no standing declassification order' regarding documents, filing says

    Prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case said in court filings that a former Trump administration official told investigators that Trump, as president, had "no standing declassification order" regarding documents in his possession. The filings, which are part of special counsel Jack Smith's response to a Trump legal team motion to compel discovery in the case, include notes from prosecutors' interview with a former administration official who the special counsel says "refused recording of the interview."

  • CNN Poll: Few think Trump is being treated the same as other defendants

    As the first criminal prosecution of a former American president began just 13% nationwide feel Donald Trump is being treated the same as other criminal defendants, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds. Most of the country was divided over whether he is being treated more harshly (34%) or more leniently (34%) than other defendants.

  • New Jersey Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies, Speaker Johnson announces

    US Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, has died, Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday.

  • Fact check: Trump falsely claims police turned away ‘thousands’ from Manhattan courthouse and that supporters ‘can’t get near’

    Former President Donald Trump is a famed exaggerator about the size of his crowds. For years, he has lied about how many supporters attended his presidential inauguration and numerous campaign rallies.

  • Supreme Court’s ‘Real Evil’ Is Its Delay of Trump’s Immunity Case, Andrew Weissmann Says: ‘Political With a Capital P’ | Video

    "It’s his right to push these claims," the former FBI general counsel says of Trump, adding, "The culprit here is the Supreme Court" The post Supreme Court’s ‘Real Evil’ Is Its Delay of Trump’s Immunity Case, Andrew Weissmann Says: ‘Political With a Capital P’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Freeland attempts to quell questions about working relationship with N.L. premier

    During a stop in Mount Pearl on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attempted to smooth over questions of her working relationship with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey following his repeated criticism of the federal carbon tax.Freeland was in Mount Pearl to tout housing investments in the federal budget. Furey — Canada's only remaining Liberal premier — did not attend.One of his MHAs, Mount Pearl North representative Lucy Stoyles, was in attendance."Well, you see th

  • Trump Makes His Final Case To Supreme Court To Avoid Prosecution For His Coup Attempt

    How quickly justices rule on his "absolute immunity" claim is as important as how they rule, with the window for a pre-election trial closing fast.

  • Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by US to hit Russian-held areas, officials say

    Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday. Long sought by Ukrainian leaders, the new missiles give Ukraine nearly double the striking distance — up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) — that it had with the mid-range version of the weapon that it received from the U.S. last October. "We’ve already sent some, we will send more now that we have additional authority and money,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.