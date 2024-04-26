Yousaf insists he will not quit as Scotland’s First Minister

Scotland’s under-fire First Minister has insisted he will not resign, despite facing a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

The Scottish Tories have put forward a motion of no confidence in Humza Yousaf as First Minister, while Labour have put forward a similar motion, saying they have no confidence in the Scottish Government.

However, Mr Yousaf, on a visit to Dundee that was arranged at short notice after he pulled out of a speech in Glasgow, insisted he would seek to stay in post.

Speaking to broadcasters, he said he will not stand down and intends to fight the vote of no confidence in him lodged by the Tories.

Asked if he would work with Alba Party Holyrood leader Ash Regan – whose vote could potentially be critical to his survival – the First Minister said he would be writing to all leaders, inviting them to a meeting in an attempt to “make minority government work”.

His comments came as he battled for his political survival after terminating the powersharing deal the SNP had been in with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood for almost three years.

Ms Regan, meanwhile, has written to the First Minister, making clear her demands if she is to support him.

Humza Yousaf was said to be in a ‘reflective’ mood after his decision to end a powersharing agreement sparked a no confidence motion in his leadership (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The former SNP minister who had defected to Alex Salmond’s party said she wants to see progress on Scottish independence and defending “the rights of women and children”.

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour sought to put further pressure on the SNP by lodging a no confidence motion in the entire Scottish Government, rather than just Mr Yousaf.

If passed, this could lead to a Scottish Parliament election.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “It’s a matter now of when, not if, Humza Yousaf will step down as First Minister.

“It would be untenable for the SNP to assume it can impose another unelected first minister on Scotland.”

Mr Yousaf is battling to save his position as First Minister after his former allies in the Scottish Greens vowed to vote against him in a motion of no confidence.

I have written to Humza Yousaf this morning requesting a reset, and a return to competent government, where we prioritise independence and protect the dignity, safety and rights of women and children. I remain open to any discussion where we progress the priorities of the people… pic.twitter.com/ZJzQ8E4Xhx — Ash Regan MSP (@AshReganALBA) April 26, 2024

That came after the SNP leader dramatically brought the powersharing deal with the Greens to an end on Thursday, and he now faces a backlash which could cost him his job.

A tight vote is expected at Holyrood next week, and since the SNP have 63 out of the 128 MSPs, Ms Regan’s vote would appear to be crucial in getting Mr Yousaf over the line.

Mr Flynn told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “Humza Yousaf is a man of profound integrity. I had a conversation with Humza last night.

“He was reflective, but he was also very clear to me that he’s going to come out fighting because he believes in what he says.

“He believes in delivering for the people for Scotland. He believes in creating jobs and opportunities for the next generation.”

Asked if Mr Yousaf would be speaking to the Greens ahead of the vote, Mr Flynn said: “I would anticipate so, just as I would anticipate there would be conversations with others as well.”

Mr Flynn also said he expects Mr Yousaf to win the confidence vote and continue as party leader and First Minister.

Speaking to Radio 4 later, Mr Flynn suggested he would not stand to be SNP leader if Mr Yousaf was to resign.

Ms Regan, a former Scottish Government minister, posted a copy of her letter to Mr Yousaf on social media.

It said: “Independence for Scotland, protecting the dignity, safety and rights of women and children, and providing a competent government for our people and businesses across Scotland remain my priorities.

“My door is open to discussing the progress of my proposed Scottish Parliament Powers Referendum Bill.”

Ms Regan’s Bill would seek a referendum to ask the Scottish public if Holyrood should have the powers to negotiate and legislate for Scottish independence.

On Thursday night, a source close to Mr Yousaf said he was “absolutely not” considering his position following the chaotic events earlier in the day.

His decision to end the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens was branded an act of “political cowardice” by the smaller pro-independence party.

The Greens will back a no-confidence motion proposed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, leaving Mr Yousaf facing a knife-edge vote.

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Greens, told the PA news agency on Thursday: “We no longer have confidence in a progressive government in Scotland doing the right thing for climate and nature.”

On Friday, she told the BBC her MSPs could hold another meeting to discuss the matter, but so far they have not been approached by the SNP.

The Bute House Agreement gave the SNP-led Government a majority at Holyrood but it came under strain in recent days after the Greens said they would put the future of the deal to a vote by their members.

Some in the Greens were unhappy after the Government dropped a 2030 climate target, and over the decision to pause the prescription of new puberty blockers at Scotland’s only gender clinic for young people.

Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater – who are no longer Government ministers – said their MSPs will vote against Humza Yousaf (Lesley Martin/PA)

With the Greens voting in favour of the no-confidence motion, there would be 64 out of 128 MSPs who do not back the First Minister.

Alba leader Mr Salmond said Ms Regan is now the “most powerful MSP in the Scottish Parliament”.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone can cast tie-breaking votes but would be expected to vote in favour of the status quo.

Any vote is likely to take place next week, with timings to be confirmed by parliamentary authorities.

The SNP leader has accused the Tories of game-playing, insisting the powersharing deal with the Greens had “served its purpose” and lasted 19 times longer than Liz Truss’s premiership.