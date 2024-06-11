YouTube Star Ben Potter Honored by Comic Book Writers and Content Creators After His Death: 'Rest in Peace'

The internet personality, known as Comicstorian, died on June 8, due to an "unfortunate accident," his wife Nathalie confirmed in a social media post

Mike Coppola/Getty Ben Potter

Social media users are offering their condolences after YouTube star Ben Potter died at the age of 40 over the weekend.

The internet personality known as Comicstorian — who created audio dramas of comic books on his over 3 million subscriber channel — died on Saturday, June 8, "in an unfortunate accident," his wife Nathalie confirmed in a message shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

She remembered the star as "one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for," adding that he was "loving and genuine."

"He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones," she continued. "He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."

Robert Venditti, a writer for DC Comics — a mainstay topic for Potter on his channel — said in a post on X that Potter's love of comics was "infectious."

Related: YouTube Star Ben Potter Dead at 40 After 'Unfortunate Accident,' Says Wife

"When my oldest was in 6th grade, the school asked me to speak to their writing classes," he shared. "Afterward, a group of kids came up to me all excited because they’d watched Benny cover my books on Comicstorian."

Fellow DC writer Tom King called Potter's death "heartbreaking" in a post on X, adding that he was "a true, great, insightful, pioneering ambassador and voice for comics — and a kind, cool nerd who was awesome to talk to about anything."

Comedian content creator Hassan Khadair said in an X post that there are "no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued, "Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever."

Comic book author Scott Snyder added on X, "Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny’s love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around. My sincere condolences to his family."

Related: Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2024

Potter's influence also surpassed the comic book realm. O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff, was among those who also paid tribute to the star.

"I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something," he wrote on X. "Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan."

"Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter," Jackson Jr. concluded. "Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight. I’ll see yall soon I hope."

Even Funko, a company that makes figurines for popular comic book and pop culture characters, sent its condolences to Potter's wife Nathalie and her family, writing in response to her post about her husband's death, "We are so sorry for your loss."

Potter is best known for creating audio dramas of comic books on his Comicstorian account, and regularly discussing the Marvel and DC Universes. He posted almost 4,000 YouTube videos, with his last upload — titled Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel — having been posted just one day before his death.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.