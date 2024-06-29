Zac Efron Says ‘A Family Affair’s Original NSFW Title Put The Script “At The Top Of The Pile”

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman‘s new movie made quite the first impression.

The actors explained that their new Netflix romantic comedy A Family Affair originally “had a different title,” which immediately caught their attention when they dived into the script.

“It was called Motherf—er,” Efron told People, as Kidman clarified, “Beeped out.”

“Somehow that didn’t make it onto the Netflix title,” she added.

Efron admitted, “That made the script stay at the top of the pile. It’s like, what on Earth could this be about?”

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in ‘A Family Affair’ (2024). (Netflix)

In A Family Affair, now streaming on Netflix, Efron plays Hollywood star Chris Cole, who begins an unexpected romance with widow Brooke Harwood (Kidman), who happens to be the mother of his under-appreciated personal assistant Zara Ford (Joey King).

The movie comes 12 years after Kidman and Efron played romantic opposites in Lee Daniels‘ 2012 crime drama The Paperboy, which also starred Matthew McConaughey, John Cusack and David Oyelowo.

Efron told People he “jumped” at the opportunity to work with Kidman again on A Family Affair. “I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it. It was like, this is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun,” he said.

“It’s really helpful when you’re doing this sort of work together that you’ve already got a history together, because it’s easy,” said Kidman. “You’re not working to create a history. So I’m not like, ‘Can I touch you?’ I feel incredibly trusting of Zac.”

Efron echoed the sentiment, adding, “We both feel safe, and we take care of each other.”

