Zelensky urges West to help Ukraine gain air superiority over Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at Davos - HANNES P ALBERT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to help Ukraine gain air superiority over Russia.

Speaking at the Davos summit, Mr Zelensky said: “We must gain air superiority for Ukraine. Just as we gained superiority in the Black Sea, we can do it. This will allow progress on the ground ... Partners know what is needed and in what quantity.”

“The Ukrainians don’t control the airspace where they’re attacking,” George Barros, a Russia analyst for the Institute for the Study of War, told the Associated Press last year. “Those are extremely difficult conditions under which to wage offensive operations.”

The Ukrainian president also said that the West’s worries about escalation had lost Kyiv time in its struggle against Russia, and that Vladimir Putin would pursue his invasion even if fighting pauses on the sprawling front.

“After 2014, there were attempts to freeze the war in Donbas. There were very influential guarantors, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of France. But Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products,” Mr Zelensky said.

03:02 PM GMT

That's all for today

Thank you for following our coverage. The key developments were:

Volodymyr Zelensky said that the West needed to help Ukraine gain air superiority over Russia to give his forces a chance of victory on the battlefield.

Ukraine’s allies need to guarantee stable backing for Kyiv, Ursula von der Leyen said in Davos, as questions swirl over future support from the United States and EU.

Help for Ukraine should not damage the European Union’s budget, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Latvia’s defence chief said his nation is making progress in assembling a coalition of almost 20 countries to arm Ukrainian forces with “thousands” of new unmanned aerial vehicles.

A state of emergency was declared in the Russian city of Voronezh after Ukraine reportedly launched an overnight drone attack that damaged several buildings and wounded two children

Ukrainian authorities in Kharkiv ordered a mandatory evacuation of several thousands of people, citing worsening Russian attacks in the area.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said that ties with Russia were developing in line with the plans of the two countries’ leaders, a deepening of a relationship that the United States and its allies view with concern.

Polish truckers who have blockaded some border crossings with Ukraine since November have reached an agreement on “certain conditions” with the government and will suspend their protest on Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces destroyed a £235 million Russian spy plane and badly damaged a second in a significant blow to Moscow’s air power.

Story continues

02:20 PM GMT

Kyiv's allies must guarantee stable military aid, says von der Leyen

Ukraine’s allies need to guarantee stable backing for Kyiv, Ursula von der Leyen said in Davos, as questions swirl over future support from the United States and EU.

“Ukraine can prevail in this war. But we must continue to empower their resistance,” the European Commission president told the World Economic Forum. “Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory.”

EU leaders will hold a summit on February 1 to try to overcome a block from Hungary on providing €50 billion in financial aid to Ukraine over the next four years.

Kyiv desperately needs the funds to prop up its economy and keep services working as Russia’s all-out war heads towards its second anniversary.

The debate in Europe comes as Ukraine’s other major backer, the United States, is struggling to approve a $60 billion aid package in the face of opposition from Republicans in Congress.

Despite the row, on Tuesday Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained US support for Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

02:14 PM GMT

Estonia detains Russian suspected of espionage

Estonia’s internal security service has detained a Russian accused of spying for Moscow, an official statement said Tuesday, with media reporting the suspect was a university professor in the Baltic state.

“On January 3, the internal security service detained Russian citizen Viacheslav Morozov, suspected of carrying out and supporting espionage against Estonia,” the security service and state prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Estonia’s public broadcaster said the 53-year-old had worked at the University of Tartu since 2010 and was a professor of international political theory.

“The aggressor state’s intelligence interest in Estonia remains high,” the security service’s director general Margo Palloson said in the statement. “The current case is an addition to more than a 20 earlier ones and shows the desire of Russian intelligence services to infiltrate different areas of life in Estonia.”

A former Soviet republic and now a member of the European Union and NATO, Estonia has been a staunch Ukraine supporter since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

01:58 PM GMT

Zelensky says Putin would pursue invasion of Ukraine even if fighting pauses

Volodymyr Zelensky told the Davos summit that Vladimir Putin would pursue his invasion of Ukraine even if fighting pauses on the sprawling front.

“After 2014, there were attempts to freeze the war in Donbass. There were very influential guarantors, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of France. But Putin is a predator who is not satisfied with frozen products,” Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, speak to the press - LAURENT GILLIERON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

He also said the West needed to help Ukraine gain air superiority over Russia to give his forces a chance of victory on the battlefield.

“We must gain air superiority for Ukraine. Just as we gained superiority in the Black Sea, we can do it. This will allow progress on the ground ... Partners know what is needed and in what quantity,” Mr Zelensky said.

01:44 PM GMT

Help for Ukraine should not hurt EU's budget, says Hungary’s Orban

Help for Ukraine should not damage the European Union’s budget, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

Hungary has opposed aims to revamp the EU budget to channel 50 billion euros to Kyiv and provide more cash for other tasks such as managing migration. EU leaders are set to hold a summit on Feb 1 at which they will discuss the issue.

01:27 PM GMT

Estonia to stop funding Russian-language education

Estonia will stop funding Russian-language education, the Estonian parliament has announced.

The Estonian government reportedly intends to switch to a “unified Estonian-language education” system, meaning it will no longer dedicate funds toward supporting Russian-language schools, the Kyiv Independent has reported.

“It’s written in the Constitution: the state language of Estonia is Estonian, and everyone has the right to study in the Estonian language,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said, adding that Estonia has no desire to “Russify” the state’s children.

Estonia began transitioning toward a unified Estonian-language education system in December 2022 following the implementation of a new bill, aiming to reduce the number of schools in the country teaching primarily in the Russian language.

A full transition is expected to be finalised by 2033.

01:12 PM GMT

Ukraine to receive ‘thousands’ of drones

Latvia’s defence chief said his nation is making progress in assembling a coalition of almost 20 countries to arm Ukrainian forces with “thousands” of new unmanned aerial vehicles.

The comments by Defense Minister Andris Spruds, reported by Bloomberg, are the first indication of the scale of the drone initiative after the plan was unveiled in December. A fresh inventory will help Kyiv’s military in a conflict in which drone warfare has become a significant element in the fighting, he said.

“The primary goal is to do everything so that as many of these drones as possible are also delivered to Ukraine,” Mr Spruds said on Monday.

Drones have been at the top of the list of military hardware sought by Ukraine’s military leaders.

12:01 PM GMT

Zelensky meets international investors

The Ukrainian leader spoke with JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, Blackstone Inc.’s Steve Schwarzman and Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio on Tuesday morning.

Zelensky wants backing from investors to help sustain his country’s battered economy, with more than $100 billion in vital aid for Kyiv currently stalled in Washington and Brussels.

I attended the 'CEOs for Ukraine' meeting at #WEF2024.



I highlighted Ukraine's economic growth exceeding 5% in 2023, as well as optimistic forecasts for 2024. I encouraged the participants to invest in Ukraine and contribute to its recovery. It is important to be in Ukraine, to… pic.twitter.com/FehxZ0ojKu — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 16, 2024

11:31 AM GMT

Russian city declares state of emergency after drone attack

A state of emergency has been declared in the Russian city of Voronezh after Ukraine reportedly launched an overnight drone attack that damaged several buildings and wounded a child.

Mayor Vadim Kstenin said that some residents had been evacuated from their homes after debris sparked small fires and windows were shattered, adding: “The introduced state of emergency in the city will ... allow for a prompt implementation of measures to replace them.”

The governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, said that a girl was injured when drone debris fell onto her apartment building.

The Russian defence ministry said it had destroyed five drones and intercepted three others overnight over the Voronezh region, and also intercepted four drones in the nearby Russian Belgorod region.

Elena Fedianinova checks her apartment damaged in a reported drone attack in Voronezh - REUTERS/Stringer

Voronezh, a city home to more than one million people, lies some 250 kilometres from the border with Ukraine and has a nearby air base where some Sukhoi Su-34s bombers are based. Russia often deploys the fighter-bomber aircraft during air strikes on Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has intensified its air attacks in recent months in what it says are strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure to undermine Moscow’s war efforts.

10:56 AM GMT

Ukraine orders civilians to leave villages near northeast front

Ukrainian authorities in Kharkiv have ordered a mandatory evacuation of several thousands of people, citing worsening Russian attacks in the area.

“Given the security situation, we are introducing mandatory evacuation of the population from the Kindrashivska and Kurylivska communities of the Kupyansk district,” said Oleg Synegubov, the Kharkiv regional governor.

The order will affect 28 villages and some 3,043 people in the settlements, including 279 children.

Russian forces captured swathes of the Kharkiv region shortly after invading Ukraine in February 2022, and have kept up efforts to wrest the region despite losing ground there.

They have been pushing to capture the regional hub of Kupiansk, an important railway junction that had a pre-war population of around 30,000 people.

Ukraine routinely orders civilians to evacuate from towns and villages under Russian attack but does not always enforce the orders.

10:33 AM GMT

Pictured: Zelensky at Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen at a session called 'CEOs for Ukraine' during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum - HANNES P ALBERT

Volodymyr Zelensky shaking hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prior to their talks in Davos - HANDOUT/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP via Getty Image

10:18 AM GMT

North Korea says ties with Russia developing in line with leaders’ plans

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said that ties with Russia were developing in line with the plans of the two countries’ leaders, a deepening of a relationship that the United States and its allies view with concern.

Choe made the comment at the televised start of a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second left, and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, second right, attend talks in Moscow - Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin would meet both ministers later on Tuesday to discuss the result of their talks.

10:09 AM GMT

Russia bombs Ukrainian town of New York

A Russian guided bomb attack on the eastern Ukrainian town of New York wounded at least three people and destroyed six buildings, officials said on Tuesday.

“Three people are currently known to be wounded. Five more are probably under the rubble. Six three-storey buildings and five private houses were destroyed,” the interior ministry said.

Rescuers combed through the rubble of what appeared to be the collapsed section of an apartment block overnight, photos published by the ministry showed, reported by AFP.

New York, in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, found itself on the front line of Ukraine’s war with Russian-backed separatists in 2014 and remains close to the fighting.

Ukraine has seen a steep rise in civilian casualties since December as Moscow intensifies air attacks, reversing a downward trend seen earlier in 2023, the United Nations has warned.

09:57 AM GMT

Polish truckers to suspend protest

Polish truckers who have blockaded some border crossings with Ukraine since November have reached an agreement on “certain conditions” with the government and will suspend their protest on Wednesday at 1100 GMT, an organiser said.

Polish drivers had been demanding that the EU reinstate a system whereby Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truckers entering Ukraine.

“It won’t be the end but there will be a suspension of the protest,” said Tomasz Borkowski of the Committee to Protect Transporters and Transport Employers. “We agreed certain conditions, we will give the government time to work as it is a new government.”

09:34 AM GMT

Zelensky meets with Nato Secretary General

Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Nato’s Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, in Davos. He said they discussed the situation on the front lines and the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences.

I met with NATO Secretary General @JensStoltenberg in Davos to thank the Alliance for its steadfast support.



We discussed the situation on the front lines. I informed the Secretary General of Russia's recent mass air strikes and emphasized the need to further strengthen… pic.twitter.com/yXkPgSpPel — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 16, 2024

09:20 AM GMT

Zelensky greeted with standing ovation at Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first in-person appearance at the annual meeting of global elites in Davos on Tuesday as he seeks to shore up support in his country’s nearly two-year-old conflict with Russia.

Mr Zelensky will share the spotlight on the second day of talks at the Swiss Alpine ski village with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the highest-ranking Beijing official to attend the World Economic Forum since 2017.

Wearing a dark sweater and olive green trousers, Mr Zelensky was greeted with a standing ovation as he entered a closed-door meeting of “CEOs for Ukraine” that included top executives from the likes of Bank of America, Siemens Energy and other top corporations.

Mr Zelensky arrives to a session with CEOs during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum - FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Zelensky had addressed the WEF by video link in the previous editions of the annual meeting of global political and business VIPs.

But Kyiv is scrambling to ensure that support from allies does not waver during the biggest war in Europe since World War II, as the world’s attention has swayed to the Middle East amid fears of a spillover from the conflict in Gaza.

09:10 AM GMT

Russian planes show strain of sanctions

Over the first eight days of December, civilian Russian airplanes experienced at least eight serious mechanical failures, forcing pilots to make emergency landings in cities across the country, according to the Washington Post.

No deaths were reported, but the Post says the failures show how almost two years of sanctions have impacted Russian airlines, which are struggling to obtain vital spare parts and thus shortcutting safety standards.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Western sanctions have banned the transfer of technology and spare parts in Russian aviation, as well as servicing, insurance or software updates for Russia’s large fleet of Western planes.

09:02 AM GMT

One civilian dead and 11 injured

Russian attacks have killed one civilian and injured 11 others over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities reported early on Tuesday.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another was injured in the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said, reported by the Kyiv Independent.

Civilian casualties were also reported in Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In Kherson, Russian attacks targeted residential areas, an administrative building, and a local refuge, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.



08:34 AM GMT

Ukraine posts $24.35 billion trade deficit for Jan to Nov

Ukraine posted a trade deficit of $24.35 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, the statistics service said on Monday.

Exports of goods totaled $32.98 billion from January to November while imports reached $57,33 billion in the same period, the service said in a statement.

08:19 AM GMT

UK to take leading role in one of NATO’s largest exercises since Cold War

Grant Shapps, the UK’s Defence Secretary, said the UK will take a leading role in one of NATO’s largest exercises since the Cold War.

“Together, we will deter Putin’s maniacal ambitions for Europe,” he said in a post on X.

The UK will take a leading role in one of NATO’s largest exercises since the Cold War.



🇬🇧 The largest land deployment to NATO in 40 years

🇬🇧 A UK Carrier Strike Group to lead NATO forces at sea

🇬🇧 Cutting edge F35B lightning attack aircraft



Together, we will deter Putin’s… https://t.co/TxVVGfo8jR — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 15, 2024

08:00 AM GMT

Zelensky attends World Economic Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is attending the World Economic Forum in person for the first time since Russia’s invasion in 2022, hoping to drum up more aid as the conflict approaches its second anniversary.

Kyiv has been scrambling to ensure financial support does not waver for Ukraine during the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, as the world’s attention has swayed to the Middle East amid fears of a spillover from the conflict in Gaza.

Mr Zelenskyduring bilateral talks with the Swiss delegation in Kehrsatz - ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

European Union leaders will hold talks next month in a bid to approve a 50-billion-euro ($55 billion) aid package for Ukraine that was vetoed in December by Hungary.

The US envoy for Ukraine’s economic recovery, Penny Pritzker, said the country was facing a “tough moment” and acknowledged “a lot of uncertainty as it relates to the US and EU assistance”, but said Washington had offered reassurances to Kyiv.

07:45 AM GMT

Pictured: Voronezh apartment damaged, southern Russia

Images distributed by the Voronezh governor, Alexander Gusev, showed a damaged residential building where a young girl was reportedly injured by fragments of a drone that was shot down.

“The girl, born in 2013, suffered cut wounds to her arm, leg and neck. Medical assistance was provided at the scene,” he said in a statement, according to AFP.

Damage to an apartment building following a drone attack in Voronezh, published by the regional governor Aleksandr Gusev - TELEGRAM / @gusev_36

07:34 AM GMT

Ukraine foreign minister muses about 'punching' Russia's Lavrov

Ukrainian Foreign Minister said there had been times when he had felt the urge to “punch in the face” his Russian opposite number Sergei Lavrov in talks during the early stage of Moscow’s invasion.

Dmytro Kuleba’s brief remarks were part of an hour-long informal interview with a Ukrainian video blogger focusing on topics ranging from cooking to hobbies and Ukrainian soccer.

When asked, as part of a series of rapid-fire questions, about his most difficult set of negotiations, Mr Kuleba said: “The most difficult talks are those in which you feel simply that you want to go and punch your opposite number in the nose, but you really can’t do that.

“And I can say that this occurred two or three times. One occasion was with Lavrov in (the Turkish resort of) Antalya in spring of 2022.”

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met for several rounds of talks in the early weeks after the February 2022 invasion – first near Ukraine’s border with Belarus and later in Turkey.

Mr Kuleba said at the time that the talks in Turkey had been difficult and dealt with a ceasefire and arranging humanitarian corridors. No agreement was clinched in those talks and there have been no negotiations since.

In Moscow, Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Kuleba’s latest remarks underscored the incompetence of Ukraine’s leadership.

07:19 AM GMT

Ukraine shoots down £235m Russian spy plane

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a £235 million Russian spy plane and badly damaged a second in a significant blow to Moscow’s air power.

The Russian Beriev A-50 long-range surveillance aircraft was shot down as it patrolled the Sea of Azov region late last week, while the Ilyushin Il-22 airborne command post was forced into an emergency landing, Ukrainian sources said.

“The A-50 was shot down and it exploded,” Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, told the Financial Times on Monday.

“The Il-22 was badly damaged but, unfortunately for us, it managed to make an emergency landing in Anapa [a Russian town on the Black Sea coast],” he added.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said both aircraft had been “destroyed” in response to weekend reports of the strikes.

Read more here

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.