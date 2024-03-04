Zelensky warns against 'weak decisions' as pressure grows on Germany's Scholz to send Taurus missiles

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP via Getty Images)

Volodymyr Zelensky warned against "weak decisions" delaying military supplies as Germany's Olaf Scholz faced mounting pressure to sent Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky also shone the spotlight on Republicans in Washington blocking a huge military aid package for Ukraine which Joe Biden wants to despatch.

Ukraine's president stressed that if Vladimir Putin was allowed to win the war he had unleashed on Ukraine more than two years ago it would "go down in history as one of the most shameful chapters".

After the latest Russian attacks which hit civilian areas, Mr Zelensky appealed to allies: "Every partner knows what is required. The main thing is political will to make it happen.

"To ensure a level of supplies that will help. If this doesn’t happen and America or Europe lose to Iranian "Shaheds" or Russian jets, it will go down in history as one of the most shameful chapters.

"Evil should never be encouraged. Neither by weak decisions, delays in supplies, or indecision."

Ukraine's president stressed further: "Despite the significant shortage of artillery, our heroic warriors are holding out against the onslaughts and defending their positions. It is extremely difficult. These are losses. This is pain.

"We are waiting for vital supplies, waiting specifically for an American decision. The support is crucially needed."

However, German Chancellor Mr Scholz is also under growing pressure to send dozens of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine after a leak of a conversation reportedly involving his air force's chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz showed his country's military is willing to despatch the weapons.

Details of the conversation, reportedly on an unsecure link, have sparked a huge storm in Berlin, London and Paris as they appear to give more details of how Britain and France are respectively supplying Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles to Kyiv.

Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, speaking to The Standard last week, unleashed stinging criticism of Mr Scholz for dragging his feet in supplying weapons and other military equipment to Ukraine.

Alicia Kearns, chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, also called for the German Chancellor to give the go-ahead for more military supplies for Ukraine.

Britain has led the world in supplying Kyiv with military equipment, including anti-tank weapons, Challenger II tanks and long-range missiles.

Germany, while being slower to agree to provide weapons, is now the second largest donor to Ukraine.