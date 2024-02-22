Zendaya on Tom Holland's "natural gift" in rare relationship comment

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Zendaya has revealed Tom Holland's "natural gift" in a rare comment about their relationship.

During a new interview with Buzzfeed, the Euphoria actress was asked which of her Dune: Part Two co-stars has the most "rizz".

"Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own," she replied, before sharing the sweet revelation about her boyfriend.

Despite Holland not being in the film, Zendaya continued: "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr Tom Holland.

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

The comments come after Holland shut-down rumours suggesting they had broken up, which were sparked after Zendaya underwent a social media purge and unfollowed everyone (including Holland) on Instagram.

The actor was asked to clarify if the rumours were true while out walking in LA, to which he briefly replied: "No, absolutely not."

The couple confirmed they were dating back in 2021 after meeting on set of Spider-Man, where Zendaya played Holland's on-screen love interest MJ.

While the pair occasionally mention each other in interviews and share snaps of each other on social media, they mostly choose to keep their relationship private, which Zendaya has said is "about protecting the peace".

Dune: Part Two is released in cinemas on March 1.

