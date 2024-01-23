Advertisement

Zetterlund leads Sharks to 4-3 shootout win over slumping Kings

  San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/8

    Sharks Kings Hockey

    San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/8

    Sharks Kings Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender David Rittich (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/8

    Sharks Kings Hockey

    San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) scores against Los Angeles Kings goaltender David Rittich (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) shoots past San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/8

    Sharks Kings Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore (12) shoots past San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/8

    Sharks Kings Hockey

    San Jose Sharks left wing Fabian Zetterlund (20) celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) stops a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/8

    Sharks Kings Hockey

    San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) stops a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Former Los Angeles Rams running back Marshall Faulk, left, greets San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) before their NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/8

    Sharks Kings Hockey

    Former Los Angeles Rams running back Marshall Faulk, left, greets San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) before their NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  Los Angeles Kings goaltender David Rittich (31) stops a shot by San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    8/8

    Sharks Kings Hockey

    Los Angeles Kings goaltender David Rittich (31) stops a shot by San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
DAN GREENSPAN
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund scored the first goal of the game and the clinching goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks over the slumping Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Monday night.

William Eklund and Justin Bailey also scored in regulation for the NHL-worst Sharks, who earned their first road win against a Western Conference opponent this season and won their second consecutive game overall.

Logan Couture and Zetterlund converted in the shootout. Kaapo Kahkonen made 44 saves and denied both Los Angeles shooters in the tiebreaker.

Drew Doughty, Trevor Moore and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings, who have lost 11 of 13. David Rittich stopped 24 shots. Byfield also had an assist, and Kevin Fiala had two assists.

Doughty salvaged a point for Los Angeles by burying a power-play slap shot during a 6-on-4 advantage with 1:58 remaining in the third period to tie it 3-all. But after neither team was able to score in overtime, Moore put his shootout attempt wide and Adrian Kempe was stopped by Kahkonen before Zetterlund ended it.

The Sharks went up 2-0 midway through the second on goals from Zetterlund and Eklund before Moore got the Kings on the board late in the period.

Zetterlund got his second goal and third point in two games during a delayed penalty, and Eklund ended a prolonged scoring drought with his first tally since Dec. 12 when he finished off the rush.

Moore gave Los Angeles a much-needed spark when he chased down Fiala’s entry pass with speed before beating Kahkonen at the far post.

Byfield tied it at 2 early in the second, notching his fourth goal in six games by finishing off Kempe’s pass after being returned to the top line with Kempe and Anze Kopitar.

Bailey scored on a breakaway at 6:17 to put the Sharks back in front before Doughty struck late.

Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro did not return after he was hurt on a hit into the boards by Kings center Trevor Lewis late in the second. Ferraro tried to take a warmup lap before the start of the third but immediately went back to the dressing room.

Kings defenseman Matt Roy was a late scratch after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child earlier on Monday.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Kings: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL