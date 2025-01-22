Knife crime remains a significant issue in our capital, despite numerous efforts to curb the use of blades on London’s streets.

Since the start of the year, victims of knife crime have included 17-year-old Thomas Taylor, killed in Bedford, and 14-year-old schoolboy Kelyan Bokassa, fatally stabbed in Woolwich.

The weapons used in Kelyan’s murder were reportedly similar to zombie knives, which were banned in the UK in September 2024. However, a BBC investigation in November revealed that long-bladed weapons are still being sold online, defying the nationwide ban. The broadcaster discovered several listings for such weapons, purchasing two 18-inch machetes for £19.99 each. Other items, including a 10-inch Defender Xtreme Hunting Combat Knife and a 20-inch Fantasy Master Skull Crusher, were found on US and wholesale websites, priced at £34.99 and £60 respectively.

But what exactly is a zombie knife and is the ban proving effective?

What is a zombie knife?

A zombie blade taken from a Hackney estate by police (Waltham Forest Police/PC Ware)

A zombie knife is a bladed weapon that has been increasingly associated with violent crimes and gang-related activities. Inspired by zombie films, these weapons typically feature one smooth blade and one serrated edge, designed for cutting and tearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

They come in various sizes and shapes, often adorned with graphic designs or text — whether etched onto the blade or engraved on the handle — that suggest they are intended for acts of violence. Some zombie knives are specifically designed to resemble combat tools, with features that evoke an intimidating, aggressive purpose.

Past UK legislation on zombie knives

In 2016, under then-Home Secretary Theresa May, the UK Government began working on legislation to ban zombie knives. Later that year, laws were officially introduced, prohibiting the sale, production, and importation of zombie knives in England and Wales.

Despite these early efforts, regulation loopholes persisted, allowing some retailers to continue selling these weapons. They could bypass the regulations by removing or altering the knives’ threatening graphics, such as words or designs. This led to situations where even if authorities suspected these weapons were used in crimes, police could not seize them from individuals’ homes due to the absence of clear evidence of their intended use.

The lack of stringent enforcement allowed these dangerous weapons to remain accessible, contributing to an ongoing cycle of knife crime. This issue persisted until stronger, more comprehensive legislation was introduced, ultimately resulting in the outright ban on zombie knives in September 2024.

What does the legislation introduced in September mean?

A new definition was outlined in August, categorising zombie-style knives as any bladed weapon over eight inches in length, featuring a plain cutting edge and sharp pointed end, along with either a serrated cutting edge, multiple holes in the blade, or sharp points like spikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Home Office, police can now seize certain items with blades, even if they are not explicitly illegal. This helps close the loophole that previously allowed some retailers to continue selling zombie blades.

Additionally, the maximum sentence for importing, producing, or providing illegal offensive weapons, as well as selling bladed items to individuals under the age of 18, has been extended from six months to two years in prison.

Those who manufacture or sell zombie knives may also be subject to legal action, with potential imprisonment.

You can read more about the ban here.