1 killed in crash, tanker fire on I-70 west of Denver; parts of I-70 closed
One person was killed and portions of Interstate 70 remain closed Thursday afternoon west of C-470 following a crash and tanker fire.
LONDON (AP) — They appear like ghosts in the night, standing outside your house, one holding up an antenna while the other crouches next to the car parked on the driveway. Within seconds, your car is gone, yet another victim amid a surge in auto theft enabled by the technology designed to make it easier to unlock and start vehicles. Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. The fob sends a short-range signal,
The day before Elon Musk fired virtually all of Tesla’s electric-vehicle charging division last month, they had high hopes as charging chief Rebecca Tinucci went to meet with Musk about the network’s future, four former charging-network staffers told Reuters. After Tinucci had cut between 15% and 20% of staffers two weeks earlier, part of much wider layoffs, they believed Musk would affirm plans for a massive charging-network expansion. Musk, the employees said, was not pleased with Tinucci’s presentation and wanted more layoffs.
Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s plane clipped a parked corporate jet at West Palm Beach International Airport early Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The former president’s Boeing 757 had landed at the airport in Florida at around 1:20 a.m. and was taxiing when its winglet hit the rear elevator of the stationary VistaJet, the agency said. An FAA notice about the incident didn’t identify Trump as the owner of the 757 but it did disclose the tail number—N757AF—which is
You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If any one of them fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and...
MONTREAL — The authority that runs Montreal's international airport is going to court to stop an up-and-coming suburban airport from rebranding with the city's name, arguing it will sow confusion among travellers. But the airport being taken to court is accusing the international airport of trying to protect a "monopoly." Aéroports de Montréal, which operates Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, has requested a permanent injunction in Quebec Superior Court to force the new Montreal Metropolit
Sections of Highway 101 and Highway 102 are expected to be closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer fell from a highway overpass near Bedford, N.S., on Thursday afternoon.Nova Scotia RCMP were called to the scene just after 2 p.m.Photos posted online of the incident appear to show that the tractor-trailer crashed through the guardrail on Highway 101 and landed on its wheels across Highway 102.Nova Scotia RCMP say there haven't been any reports of injuries so far.The photos show a school
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America and crossover SUVs are the most popular type. Smaller, fuel-efficient compact cars have experienced significant growth in recent years,...
Toyota Motor and Ford Motor executives might feel a little uneasy Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, the Chinese electric-vehicle maker unveiled its Shark pickup truck in Mexico. It’s the company’s first truck, a plug-in hybrid vehicle that is a little longer than a Ford Maverick, and a similar size as the Toyota Tacoma.
Maykoll Santiesteban was wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt and sweatpants when he was taken into custody Tuesday.
China's BYD Auto launched its all-new Shark plug-in hybrid pickup truck on Tuesday with 430 horsepower and has 62 miles of all-electric range.
And many people are trading up.
Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 78, who owns the Coral Gables home where FWC agents seized the boat, was piloting the boat that hit the Ransom Everglades student, the report said.
Investigators have identified the man who was operating the boat that fatally struck a 15-year-old girl off a South Florida beach and then left the area, but no criminal charges have been filed, according to a report released Wednesday. The 78-year-old man owns the Coral Gables home where Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found and seized the docked boat Tuesday afternoon. The man was the only occupant in the boat at the time of Saturday's hit-and-run crash that left Ella Adler dead, according to the commission's report.
The Chinese automaker BYD briefly eclipsed Tesla as the world's top seller of electric vehicles earlier this year.
Between inflation, gas prices, supply chain challenges and insurance premiums, it may seem harder than ever to get that dream car off the lot.
HONG KONG (AP) — European carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it had formed a joint venture with the Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor that will begin selling EVs in nine European countries later this year. Sales will begin in September for Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Netherlands Romania, Spain and Portugal, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said at a news event in Hangzhou. From Q4, electric vehicles will also be sold to countries in South America, Middle East and Africa, as w
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man with a long record of dangerous driving told investigators he smoked marijuana oil and took prescription drugs hours before he sideswiped a bus, killing eight Mexican farmworkers and injuring dozens more, according to an arrest report unsealed Wednesday. Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence-manslaughter and remained jailed without bond for Tuesday’s crash. The Florida Highway Patrol says he drove his 2001 Ford pickup into the center
Morgan Midsummer revealed as a speedster co-designed with Pininfarina. Only 50 examples of the aluminum speedster will be built.
Bryan Maclean Howard, 41, was charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter after his truck crashed into a bus transporting workers to a watermelon farm.
Looking for an affordable way to keep your tires pumped up this winter? These portable air compressor deals can save you up to 27% off a new tire inflator.