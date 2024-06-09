1 shot dead, multiple people stabbed in large fight at Lake Berryessa, sheriff says
A man was shot dead and several people were stabbed during a large fight at Lake Berryessa on Saturday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said. The fight broke out around 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Shores Day Use area, according to the sheriff's office. Two of the stabbing victims were airlifted to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown. Several other victims took themselves to hospitals. There are no arrests at this point and it is unknown what sparked the altercation. Carolina Estrada reports. Full coverage: https://www.kcra.com/article/lake-berryessa-deadly-fight-napa-county-oak-shores/61048544