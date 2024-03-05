12 Home and Away spoilers for next week

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Coming up on Home and Away, Leah returns to Summer Bay and struggles to reconnect with Justin.

Elsewhere, Bree gets overprotective with Remi, Dana makes a shocking discovery, and Felicity considers dipping her toe back into the dating pool.

Here's a full collection of 12 huge moments.

1. Tane regrets kissing Harper

Channel 5

Harper is still reeling over Tane's attempt to kiss her and is adamant she won't be his rebound fling.

Meanwhile, Tane worries he's ruined their friendship by overstepping the mark. He discusses the situation with Cash and concludes what he and Harper need right now is space.

He passes her the details for a new personal trainer, which she accepts.

2. Tane and Harper call a truce

Channel 5

Having taken a little time to reflect on everything, Harper realises she doesn't want to let her friendship with Tane go.

She approaches him after a boot camp class and they agree to try and move forward by pretending the embarrassing incident never even happened. But will it be that simple?

3. Bree and Levi are at odds

Channel 5

At the hospital, Remi has come round from his coma but is suffering with terrible post-surgery pain.

Bree is adamant her boyfriend should still be in ICU, and both her and Eden question Levi's decision to perform the high-risk operation.

Levi remains firm in his stance, insisting Remi would not have survived if he hadn't gone through with it.

4. Bree goes into overdrive

Channel 5

As Bree's anxiety builds, she refuses to leave Remi's bedside through fear of him developing an infection.

Later, Kirby arrives at the hospital but Bree refuses to allow her access to Remi. Convinced by Justin to try again, Kirby returns armed with magazines and chocolate, much to Bree's annoyance.

Remi witnesses Bree's controlling behaviour and questions what she's up to.

5. Leah's coming home

Channel 5

Marilyn receives a call from Leah to say she's leaving the clinic and returning to Summer Bay but doesn't want Justin to know.

Story continues

Leah asks Marilyn if she can come and stay with her at Alf's place, which her friend agrees to.

However, Alf doesn't like all the secrecy and feels Justin and Theo have a right to know what's going on.

6. Justin begs Leah to come home

Channel 5

As Leah arrives back, Alf informs her that Justin and Theo know she's staying at his.

Leah shares her reasoning and admits she can't forgive herself for pulling a knife on Justin, so Alf suggests she reaches out to Theo instead.

Following their conversation, Theo reports back to Justin, which only fuels his determination to see her. He arrives at Alf's and Leah reluctantly lets him, but stresses that she's still in a fragile place.

7. Leah slowly starts to heal

Channel 5

Justin's plea for Leah to come home backfires as she rushes off upstairs and refuses to come down.

Alf escorts Justin out and takes him to Salt, where Justin admits he hates not knowing what the future holds.

Soon, Leah joins Justin at the bar and explains although she wants to fix their relationship, she needs to do things on her own terms, which he agrees to.

8. Levi and Mac give into their feelings

Channel 5

With his time in Summer Bay coming to an end, Levi makes a call to a person called Imogen, promising to be back in the city with her soon.

But it's clear Levi's growing feelings for Mac are causing him conflict as the pair finally give into their desires.

Mali catches them in a clinch and angrily accuses Levi of taking advantage of his patient. However, Mac snaps back, pointing out she has been discharged and tells Mali to butt out of her love life.

9. Dana uncovers foul play at the Surf Club

Channel 5

The Surf Club is on the brink of collapse when the fourth secretary in a row hands their notice in to Alf.

It doesn't take Dana long to work out what's going on when she witnesses Simon Henderson handing wads of cash out to committee members.

Under Roo's guidance, Dana goes to the police station. Rose then summons Banjo, who confirms his father has been paying these individuals to resign.

10. Rose speaks to Simon

Channel 5

Rose decides to confront Simon Henderson, despite Alf and John voicing their concerns that it could backfire.

Sure enough, Simon hangs up on Rose and to make matters worse he tells Alf he'll withdraw his entire sponsorship if the police call again.

Roo attempts to solve one problem by making herself club secretary, but fears it won't be enough to save the Club.

11. Felicity tries to move on

Channel 5

Riled up by Mali's interference over her relationship with Levi, Mac enjoys a bit of girl time with Felicity and Eden.

While Mac admits she's worried she's not good enough for Levi, Felicity starts considering the possibility of dating again.

Later, an admirer at Salt leaves her his number on a napkin, but then Felicity panics and hangs up after one ring.

Realising she's not as okay as she thought she was, Flick tells Xander that moving on from Tane is going to be a difficult process.

12. Cash's future is in doubt

Channel 5

Cash attends his suspension review, but comes out none the wiser than when he went in.

Later that evening, he finally receives a call from the station with an update – it's good and bad news.

The positive is he can have his job back, but will have to accept a demotion and be placed on restricted duties.

Insulted by the offer, Cash tells his bosses to shove it. Is this the end of his policing career?

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like