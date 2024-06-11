12-year-old boy hospitalized after sand hole collapsed on him at Michigan park

A 12-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was buried under sand for at a Michigan park.

The victim and his 8-year-old brother were digging holes and burying each other in the dunes at at Silver Lake State Park in Mears, Michigan on Sunday, according to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office. One of the holes, which was about 5 feet deep, collapsed on the 12-year-old boy.

"The brother who witnessed what had just occurred yelled for help, and the parents who were there immediately began calling for help and digging," the sheriff's office said.

Oceana Sheriff's Office deputies received the alert at about 7:00 p.m. A Golden Township deputy, who was on the scene, responded within two minutes.

Child 'not visible' as officials, bystanders worked to save him

Upon arrival, the deputy saw the family trying to get the child out, but he was "not visible," the Oceana County Sheriff's Office said. First responders − including Fire and EMS −and bystanders worked together to extract him from the sand.

Lt. Shane Hasty told WZZM that the boy was under for approximately 14 minutes.

When the child was removed, he was unresponsive and not breathing. Officials treated him at the scene. As of Monday, the boy is being treated at DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, according to the sheriff's office.

"We hope that this young man recovers fully and be out playing with his brother again soon," the sheriff's office said. "We are very thankful for our partnership with all the agencies who responded."

7-year-old died in sand incident at a Florida beach

Earlier this year, a 7-year-old girl died after a hole she and her brother were digging on the beach collapsed. The incident happened in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea in February.

The girl was buried, while her brother was buried to his chest. Both children were transported to a hospital, but the girl didn't survive.

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boy buried in sand at Michigan park after hole collapsed