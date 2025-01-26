The 130-year-old Cherry Blossom candy is dead, and this N.L. artist is paying homage to its legacy

CBC
·2 min read
Kate Fudge is an artist based in Pasadena. Her products feature popular N.L. foods like Carnation milk and Cherry Blossom candies. (Submitted by Kate Fudge - image credit)
Kate Fudge is an artist based in Pasadena. Her products feature popular N.L. foods like Carnation milk and Cherry Blossom candies. (Submitted by Kate Fudge - image credit)
Kate Fudge is an artist based in Pasadena. Her products feature popular N.L. foods like Carnation milk and Cherry Blossom candies.
Kate Fudge is an artist based in Pasadena. Her products feature popular N.L. foods like Carnation milk and Cherry Blossom candies.

Kate Fudge is an artist based in Pasadena. Her products feature popular Newfoundland and Labrador foods like Carnation milk and Cherry Blossom candies. (Submitted by Kate Fudge)

First it was mustard pickles. Now, another Canadian convenience store staple is flying off the shelves forever: the Cherry Blossom candy, a fruit-filled chocolate dome that one Newfoundland artist is immortalizing in a new project.

The Hershey chocolate treat has been produced in Montreal since 1890, and is normally found by the cash register of rural general stores. The company confirmed it stopped producing the candy this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Classic as it may be, the Cherry Blossom is a divisive candy. Some love it, some hate it, but the bright yellow packaging with its cross-section of the treat is an iconic image -- and it's one that Pasadena artist Kate Fudge is reproducing in her work.

Fudge is an illustrator who sells art depicting Newfoundland and Labrador's favourite treats.

Kate Fudge's illustration of the iconic Cherry Blossom chocolate candy.
Kate Fudge's illustration of the iconic Cherry Blossom chocolate candy.

Kate Fudge's illustration of the iconic Cherry Blossom chocolate candy. (Submitted by Kate Fudge)

The candy holds special family memories for her, she told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"Twenty-odd years ago my grandfather would bring me to the corner store in Corner Brook, Mr. Wilson's, and he would always pick up two Cherry Blossoms," she said. "One for me and one for him."

Those memories are why Fudge decided to make an illustrated print of the treat. She said it was a big seller when she first started producing it in 2019, but demand has picked up since news broke of the candy's demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everyone seems to have the same kind of thing, like, their grandparents or their parents loved it," said Fudge.

The artist said customers have been requesting stickers, cards, and other products with the design so they can commemorate that nostalgia.

Fudge said she plans on stocking up on Cherry Blossoms while she still can.

"I have one here now and I'm gonna freeze it," she said.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.

Latest Stories

  • Woman’s Mother-in-Law Berates Her for Dipping Homemade Lasagna in Hot Sauce, Telling Her She’s ‘Never Been So Disrespected Before’

    "She looked at me like I was eating [a] human baby,” the woman shared in a Jan. 19 Reddit post detailing the situation

  • Costco Insiders Say to NEVER Shop at the Superstore During These Hours

    The best times to shop at Costco to avoid long lines and the times you should avoid at all costs.

  • Lululemon's Lunar New Year 2025 collection is selling out — 12 best bags, jackets and more we're surprised are still in stock

    Some sizes of these limited-edition pieces are already sold out.

  • What Jennifer Aniston Says About Obama Affair Rumors

    A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days’ notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated prov

  • Canada, Mexico Steelmakers Refuse New US Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Some steelmakers in Canada and Mexico are telling customers that they are refusing new orders to the US on concerns that President Donald Trump soon will reimpose duties.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Canada’s St

  • U.K. Magazine Expertly Trolls Donald Trump With Front Page ‘Apology’ For The Ages

    Private Eye apologized “unreservedly” for its previous critical coverage of the president. But then came an utterly brutal twist.

  • Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster

    This former Bruins star is on the move.

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • In Leaked Email, Elon Musk Admits Defeat on Twitter

    Banks, who loaned multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk a stunning $13 billion for his ill-advised $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in late 2022, are getting ready to offload billions of debt they accrued as a result, the Wall Street Journal reports. Banks are hoping to minimize the hurt as they sell off the debt, a massive scar haunting the mercurial CEO's disastrous social media platform shopping spree. And after a chaotic couple of years, and Musk seemingly doing his best to wipe out what w

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Gas price expert: Trump has 'costly' option to shut Canadian oil out of U.S. refineries

    Gas prices fell on average across most Canadian cities over the past week, dropping 1.8 cents per litre of regular fuel, according to data from Kalibrate.

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.

  • Trump says he may consider rejoining World Health Organization

    President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization, days after ordering a U.S. exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises. The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

  • Trump Trashes Zelensky for Fighting Back Against Russia

    President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine should have opted not to fight back against Russia’s invasion. In a Fox News interview that aired Thursday, Trump told Sean Hannity that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to fight when Russia invaded in 2022 was a mistake. Trump, who met Zelensky in Paris in December, conceded that Russian president Vladimir Putin “shouldn’t have done it,” but criticized his Ukrainian counterpart and said: “Zelensky... shouldn’t have allowed this to h

  • Miley Cyrus, Siblings and Mom Tish 'Don't Want' a 'Family Feud' with Billy Ray After 'Drama' of 2024: Source (Exclusive)

    The Cyrus family has made headlines in recent days thanks to an open letter written by Billy Ray's son Trace

  • Brazil condemns handcuffing of deportees on flight from US

    Brazilian officials demanded that U.S. agents remove handcuffs from a group of deportees who were flown to the South American country on Friday, with a prominent minister in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government calling the practice "blatant disrespect" for the rights of his fellow citizens. Federal police, acting under the instructions of Brazilian Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, met the flight after it made an unexpected landing in the Amazonian city of Manaus due to technical problems, the Brazilian government said in a statement on Saturday. The handcuffs were removed from the passengers after the intervention of the Brazilian police, the government said.