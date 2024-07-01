15 Windsor-Essex schools honored with Healthy Schools Certification

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced the recognition of fifteen local schools for achieving National Healthy Schools Certification, marking a significant achievement in promoting community health and well-being.

The certification, which celebrates schools for their efforts in enhancing the health of students, staff, and the broader community, involved over 280,000 students from 392 schools across Canada during the 2023-2024 school year.

Among the recognized schools, six from the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board achieved Gold level certification, including Catholic Central High School, Notre Dame Catholic School, St Anne French Immersion Catholic School, St. André French Immersion Catholic School, Stella Maris Catholic School, and W.J. Langlois Catholic School. Similarly, six schools from the Greater Essex County District School Board attained Gold level certification, such as James L. Dunn Public School, W. F. Herman Academy Elementary School, Tecumseh Vista Academy Elementary and Secondary Schools, and Riverside Secondary School. Four schools from the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence school board also achieved certification, including École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur Augustin-Caron, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Thérèse, and École secondaire catholique l'Essor.

Participating schools formed wellness committees to address priority health topics such as mental health, physical activity, healthy eating, injury prevention, growth and development, and substance use awareness. These committees implemented health-promoting activities aligned with their identified priorities throughout the school year.

The WECHU commends the dedication and achievements of these schools in fostering a healthy environment and promoting well-being, underscoring their role in building a healthier community.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter