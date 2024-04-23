A 19-year-old faces charge for sexually battering an intoxicated young girl, cops say

An Aventura man, who sells nicotine vapes to underage teens, sexually battered a 14-year-old after she drunkenly called him asking for a ride home earlier this month, police said. Officers found and arrested him on Monday.

On April 5, the 14-year-old called Aaron Daniel Torres, 19, requesting a ride from North Miami Beach as she had been drinking and was drunk, his arrest report read. He had gotten more acquainted with the young girl after meeting her through mutual friends.

Torres picked her up, but the report reveals he stopped in an alleyway en route to bringing her home. The teen girl detailed to North Miami Beach police how he then moved her from the front seat to the rear of the car, where he proceeded to sexually batter her.

“The victim said that she attempted multiple times to push [Torres] off her, but due to her level of intoxication she was unable to,” the report shows.

She told her father what happened a few days later and he reported it to authorities.

Torres was charged with sexual battery of a victim aged 12 to 17. As of Tuesday, he remained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has yet to receive a bond.