2 firefighters injured in Cosumnes River Boulevard fire in Sacramento County
Two firefighters were transported with injuries from battling a fire on Cosumnes River Boulevard near Interstate 5 in Sacramento County, officials said.
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
A fisherman in Missouri caught what he thought was an odd fish that refused to die, even when left on the pavement for several hours.
The former president's denial of climate change hit a new low in an interview with Fox News.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
Heat, humidity, cold front, and even wind shear - all severe weather ingredients will be present Wednesday. Watch for strong storms to track eastward across Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
"This dog is so thirsty," says one of the officers in the body cam footage
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
DNA tests established the three babies were siblings in April
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
Kamran Rashid was already a registered sex offender when he attacked his vulnerable victim in her bed.
The 83-year-old woman from South Carolina was flown by helicopter from the Lake Medical Clinic to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
Alaskan officials say they are investigating after four Canadians crossed illegally into the United States with narcotics, wild game and firearms.Alaska State Troopers learned on May 31 that an alleged drug dealer implicated in an overdose in Old Crow, Yukon, was headed to Fort Yukon, Alaska, by boat, according to a news release issued by the Alaska Department of Public Safety. A village public safety officer (VPSO) in Fort Yukon contacted the boat while state troopers applied for a search warra
Heads-up, Ontario: Increasing heat will be the catalyst for a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a chance that some areas could see cells reach severe criteria
Kevin Cooper-Shaw groomed the vulnerable teenager while he was supposed to be looking after her.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death.
Amanda Knox is expected to appear in person in an Italian court on Wednesday to defend herself in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her, following her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite a murder conviction against a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the scene, and a 2015 high court verdict definitively clearing Knox and her short-time boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, doubt about her role persists, particularly in Italy, among members of Kercher’s family and for the innocent man she accused. Here is a glance at the key details in the case: WHO IS AMANDA KNOX?