2 year-old girl shot in Durham. 5 injured overnight, police say

Durham police are investigating two overnight shootings that injured 5 people, including a 2-year-old girl.

Here is what police say happened in the latest shootings.

East Cornwallis Road

Officers responded at 8:14 p.m. Thursday to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of East Cornwallis Road.

They found a man, woman and a 2-year old girl who had been shot. Emergency Medical Services took all three to the hospital. The adults non-life-threatening injuries. The girl had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 extension 29252. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

3-year-old shot two weeks ago: The shootings come as the number of shootings with injuries in Durham has risen sharply compared to the same time last year.

A 3-year-old boy shot June 10 was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police declined this week to update his condition and have announced no arrests or suspects.

Shooting increase ‘shocking’: In May, Police Chief Patrice Andrews warned the Durham City Council that the second-quarter crime report would be dire compared to the first three months of the year, when shootings were slightly down from the same time in 2023.

“The second-quarter report is probably going to be astonishing,” Andrews told reporters outside the meeting. “We have gone from like six, seven homicides, to now we’re at 18 within almost a month and a half. That is shocking.”

Fayetteville Road and Linwood Avenue

The second shooting occurred at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Linwood Avenue early Friday morning.

Officers responded at 3:27 a.m. to a report of a gunshot wound at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Linwood Avenue. They found two men and a woman who had been shot.

Emergency Medical Services took all three to the hospital, the woman with life-threatening injuries and the men with less severe injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or online at durhamcrimestoppers.org/.

We will update this story as we get more information.