2 unaccounted for after reports of teens falling through Rideau River ice

Ottawa paramedics said emergency crews heard a report of 4 teenagers falling through the Rideau River's ice in south Ottawa the night of Dec. 27, 2023. (CBC - image credit)

Ottawa paramedics say two people are unaccounted for Thursday morning after reports of four teenagers that fell through the Rideau River's ice in south Ottawa.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Nicholls Island Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, paramedics said.

Two teens were found and taken to hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia while a police diver was taken to hospital for what paramedics called a diving-related emergency.

Ottawa police did not have any additional details. An inspector posted on social media around 1:30 a.m. that people should avoid the area.

Nicholls Island Road crosses the Rideau River around where the communities of Riverside South and Manotick meet, about 20 kilometres south of Ottawa's core.

Ottawa has had a warmer-than-average December with temperatures above the freezing mark for five straight days.