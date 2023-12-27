2023 year in review: Top 5 photos that caught our attention in 2023

We can't always agree on the weather.

Some of us like it hot, while others like it cold. Some prefer spring, while others are firmly in the autumn category.

But there's one thing (most) of us can agree on:

The Weather Network has the best audience and a talented one at that.

Every year, The Weather Network's video and editorial team is amazed by the photos and videos our viewers send us.

As 2023 comes to a close, let's look back at some of the most noteworthy photos of the year, as voted by you.

A young fox

Submitted by Will, Ottawa, Ontario

"I often photograph in places and times where adequate ambient light is a challenge," Will from Ottawa says in the caption of this photo, submitted to The Weather Network in August.

"Pushing the ISO becomes necessary late in the day or when the sun has set when some of my favourite subjects start to awaken and become active, such as foxes and some owls that are nocturnal by nature. A low-light capable camera comes in handy."

Bad hair day

Submitted by J.C. Gagnon, Ottawa, Ontario

It turns out our viewers love animals!

Here is another top-rated photo on our website, featuring a female cardinal drying off after the rain.

Dancing auroras

Submitted by Tony Wong, Calgary, Alberta

Our viewers couldn't get enough of this photo of the northern lights captured just outside of Calgary on March 23, 2023.

Devastating fire in Kelowna

Submitted by Randy Plotnikoff, Kelowna, B.C.

It would be remiss of us to feature noteworthy photos of 2023 and leave out this impactful photo of the wildfires in Kelowna, B.C. in August. It was an unprecedented year for wildfires in western Canada, with 2023 becoming the most costly and destructive wildfire season on record for B.C.

It may be difficult to grasp the widespread destruction caused by the fires, but this photo clearly demonstrates the inherent danger associated with these disasters.

A sign of hope

Submitted by Tom Southon, Invermere, B.C.

Amidst the destruction caused by B.C.'s wildfires, a sign of hope emerges. This photo was caputred by Tom Southon in September in Invermere, B.C.

In the image, a bright rainbow beams against the backdrop of Canada's iconic Rocky Mountains. It's one of our top-rated photos of the year, and serves as reminder that while fragile, nature is also resilient, adaptable, and worthy of our protection.

