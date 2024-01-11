2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo: Everything you need to know from music to parking

Thousands of Texans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 12.

The events, which run 23 days until Feb. 3, kick off the professional rodeo and livestock competition season. The city’s largest annual event will feature rodeo performances, thousands of livestock, vendors and horse shows at Dickies Arena and Will Rogers Memorial Center. At the 2024 livestock and horse shows, exhibitors from 36 states will compete in Fort Worth.

Even as frigid weather descended on North Texas, festivities were kicked off Saturday by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade. The march featured more than 3,000 horses from across Texas. Parade organizers had to adjust the route in response to the explosion that rocked downtown Fort Worth on Monday at the Sandman Signature Hotel.

Attendance at the nearly 130-year-old event that prides itself on Western tradition topped 1.27 million in 2023. Big crowds are anticipated this year, but bad weather could impact attendance at “the most authentic western lifestyle experience anywhere.”

“Life in Fort Worth, or North Texas for that matter, isn’t complete without making it out to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. It’s deeply woven into the fabric of our great city and epitomizes what it means to live in the City of Cowboys and Culture, Where the West Begins and what’s called The Modern West,” FWSSR communication director Matt Brockman told the Star-Telegram. “It’s a celebration of a way of life so deeply rooted in the Lone Star State that one sees it in practically everything they experience in Fort Worth and the Stock Show is where it all comes together. Bring the kids for a fun-filled family day, or your significant other for that special date night. There’s something for everyone at the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. It’s where the West is fun!”

Whether it’s your first rodeo or you’re a seasoned rodeo goer, here’s what you can expect at the 2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

A growing Fort Worth, a bigger stock show

More people are expected to come to the Stock Show as Fort Worth’s population rapidly grows, about 2% every year.

“As the Stock Show has grown the number of contests, competitions and entertainment options, we need to efficiently utilize all the venues/buildings at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena,” spokesperson Brockman said.

In 2024, the Junior Sale of Champions is being moved from the West Arena to the Watt Arena to provide more room for guests, buyers, exhibitors and their parents.

Additional space has been granted in the Museum of Science and History for the Junior Agricultural Robotics Competition, allowing them to grow the competition from 40 teams to 80 this year.

“Competitions like Ag Robotics, Art Show and others allow us to grow our reach and provide new opportunities for youth who can’t afford livestock projects to participate and earn scholarships,” Brockman says.

Also, the Sheep Dog Trials have moved from the last Saturday on Feb. 3 to the first Saturday on Jan. 13.

For regular stock show goers, “everything else is the same Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo they’ve always loved.” Because guests like the continuity, according to Brockman, the schedule of rodeo competitions, livestock shows and other events is remaining very similar to last year. Go to the schedule online for a look at everything to see and do.

Can frigid weather shut down Fort Worth’s stock show?

Weather always has a big impact on attendance, according to Brockman. Other than a couple of days of ice in 2023, the weather was mild and estimated attendance topped 1.27 million. The Weather Channel’s 30-day forecast projects temperatures to be mostly moderate, with many days’ highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, so Brockman says they’re “cautiously optimistic.”

In the event of inclement weather, neither the Stock or Rodeo will close or cancel events. In most cases, exhibitors or rodeo contestants are already on the grounds and all classes and events will be conducted as scheduled, according to the FWSSR website. The only area of the show that may close will be the Carnival Midway.

Who are performing at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo stages?

This year’s Auditorium Entertainment Series has acts scheduled including Old Crow Medicine Show, Smokey Robinson, Sammy Kershaw, Pam Tillis, Little Texas and Tanya Tucker. It’s an encore performance — 50 years later — for Tucker who performed at the 1974 Stock Show.

There will be seven concerts offered, featuring award-winning artists of a variety of genres:

Country music artist Sammy Kershaw on Jan. 12 Grammy Award-winning folk band Old Crow Medicine Show on Jan. 18 Country singer Trace Adkins on Jan. 19 R&B and soul singer Smokey Robinson on Jan. 20 K-Pop girl group Odd Eye Circle on Jan. 22 Grammy Award-winning country singer Tanya Tucker on Jan. 26 Country singer Pam Tillis and country band Little Texas on Feb. 1

Catch these artists and more at the Will Rogers Auditorium. Visit fwssr.com to buy tickets to individual shows. Also, stick around after rodeo performances at Bud Light Roadhouse for more musical acts. Admission is free with the purchase of daily grounds admission, that day’s rodeo ticket, a souvenir pin, an official Stock Show badge and museum or BRIT membership.

From bull riding to horse teams, events not to miss

After doors open Friday morning, it’ll kick off with the All Western Parade on Saturday. See 3,000 horses joined by marching bands, floats and dignitaries in the “One and Only, Equine-Powered, All-Western Parade.”

Don’t miss these popular rodeo matches: the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo on Jan. 12-13 kicking off rodeo performances, Bulls’ Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding on Jan. 16-17, Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo on Jan. 18, Cowboy Mounted Shooting on Jan. 24 and the FWSSR Prorodeo Tournament from Jan. 19 through Feb. 3.

There are plenty of family-friendly activities. You and your kids can go on pony rides, pet plenty of cute animals at the petting zoo and barnyard, go on carnival rides and play carnival games or learn how to milk a cow at the milking parlor.

There are several museum activities you can partake in during the show. As part of the stock show’s Moo-seum experience, your grounds admission ticket will get you access to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the Cattle Raisers Museum and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

Watch competitions like Bridles and Brains, where collegiate ranch horse teams from across Texas will compete from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. For horse competition fans, the popular Mustang Magic competition will be returning on Jan. 19-20.

Multicultural events added in the last decade include the Best of Mexico Celebraciòn on Jan. 14 and the Cowboys of Color Rodeo on Jan. 15. You can also expect the return of the Texas Invitational Mariachi Competition on Jan. 13, which will showcase top high school mariachi teams from across the state. The Escaramuza, where female side-saddle riders perform to traditional music wearing colorful patterned dresses, runs from Jan. 27 to 28 at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

You might want to take a little break in between the rowdiness of the rodeos and shows. Plenty of restaurants, from casual eats to fine dining, are available to choose from. For a place to unwind and meet friends, stop by the Corkyard live music venue.

Want to dress up like your favorite Yellowstone or 1883 character? To put a Western twist on your outfit, retail vendors will be selling cowboy boots and hats. For a list of food and other vendors, click on Shop then Rodeo Shopping Vendors.

How to get to the stock show, parking info

FWSSR personnel are currently working with Trinity Metro to identify some additional parking options in Fort Worth that are at, or near, stops for the Dash.

Parking is $17 at designated parking lots and major credit cards are accepted. Here’s where you can park:

For ride share pick up and drop off, the best location is 3401 W. Lancaster Dr. The best location for shopping, horse shows, livestock shows, petting zoo and the Auditorium Concert Series is 3400 Will Rogers Road South. For rodeo performances, Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard, go to 1911 Montgomery St. Dickies Way.

How to buy tickets

Stock Show grounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Want to purchase tickets? Go online. Tickets are also available on the Ticketmaster app and website, by phone at 817-502-0011 or at the Dickies Arena box office.

General admission tickets, for access to the non-ticketed attractions, are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-16 and free for children 5 and under. Souvenir pins for $50 give you Stock Show grounds access all 23 days. They save you money if you attend the show more than four times.

Rodeo tickets, which include general admission, are sold on Ticketmaster. Ticket prices vary for each rodeo event.

Here are special grounds admission days where you can receive discounts: