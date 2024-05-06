26 Outrageous And Iconic Moments That Defined The Met Gala
Now the first Monday in May has arrived, some of the most prolific A-listers in the world will be getting ready to walk the red carpet at the annual Met Ball.
The star-studded event was originally conceived as a fundraising gala, aiming to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York’s Costume Institute.
However, most of us probably most associate it as the red carpet event where the likes of Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B can all be seen serving up some jaw-dropping fashion moments, with each year’s event being given a particular theme (which the celebs on the guestlist each interpret in their own way).
But it’s not just the red carpet fashion that gets us talking at the Met Gala every year.
Across the decades, the event has generated countless headlines thanks to bust-ups, A-list incidents and attention-grabbing stunts.
To get us in the mood for this year’s event, here are XX moments that defined the Met Ball…
Lady Gaga certainly knew how to make an entrance with four different outfit changes at the “camp”-themed event in 2019
And, for that matter, so did Billy Porter
This was the same year when Zendaya’s outfit had a clever reveal of its own thanks to her “fairy godbrother”, stylist Law Roach
Speaking of Zendaya, let’s take a moment to appreciate her homage to Joan Of Arc
After channelling Karl Lagerfeld’s feline pal Choupette in 2023, Doja Cat really stayed in character
Kim Kardashian sparked weeks’ of discourse when she attended the Met Gala in 2022 sporting an iconic dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe…
…and that was a very different approach to this look she wore a year earlier
How could we mention Kim’s past Met Gala looks and not mention this one too?
We kind of still struggle to compute that Elon Musk and Grimes were ever even a thing – but the fact they hard launched their relationship at the Met Ball is something we don’t think we’ll ever wrap our head around
If you thought the ‘naked dress’ trend was a Kim K or Rihanna invention, you need to think waaaaaay further back – to Cher in 1974, to be exact
After making her mark with her signature style of colourfully-dyed hair, oversized hoodies and punk-y jewellery, Billie Eilish showed off a very different side to herself when she co-hosted the event in 2021
When it comes to star guests, they probably don’t come much bigger than Princess Diana, who attended the Met Ball in 1996, a year before her untimely death
Sarah Paulson clocking Madonna on the red carpet was an extremely relatable moment
Madonna herself has a fair few iconic Met moments, not least when she took inspiration from Bettie Page at the Punk-themed event in 2013
Or when she and Lady Gaga buried the hatchet (somewhat) at a Met Ball after-party, following years of public feuding, in 2015
O ano era 2015 e Katy Perry, Madonna e Lady Gaga quebravam a internet pousando juntas no Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/sX5N2Ntm8x
— poponze (@poponze) December 12, 2023
Sadly not every A-list feud gets resolved under the watchful eye of Anna Wintour, as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj proved when they briefly tried to clear the air at the 2018 event
And speaking of Cardi B – special mention must go to this ensemble from 2019
Demi Lovato made it clear they’d never return to the Met Ball after one unnamed “complete bitch” the singer so uncomfortable that they almost broke their sobriety (Demi headed straight to an AA meeting after the event, apparently still wearing their Met Gala diamonds)
Meanwhile, Lena Dunham also faced a huge backlash online when she claimed NFL player Odell Beckham Jr had essentially ignored her at the event (where they had been seated on the same table) as he didn’t “want to fuck” her. She later apologised for ‘projecting [her] insecurities’ and making ‘totally narcissistic assumptions about what he was thinking’)
A host of celebs from Courtney Love and Dakota Johnson to Marc Jacobs and Rami Malek all faced controversy in 2017 when they were seen sparking up cigarettes in the toilets of the Met Gala
Smoking in the girls room #metgala@chardefrancesco@Courtney@alka_seltzer666pic.twitter.com/hkNtBtDYzb
— Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) May 2, 2017
Still not over Dakota Johnson and Rita Ora smoking in the bathroom at #MetGala 2017. The rest is meaningless. #Gucci#SexOnLegspic.twitter.com/QcSDu6eCKO
— Priscilla Sánchez C. (@P_SanchezC) September 14, 2021
Also these people were smoking in the Met Gala bathroom in 2017 pic.twitter.com/YkYwSLtbuX
— Villain Apologist (@c1owntingz) May 6, 2023