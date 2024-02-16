3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Ontario, California; also felt in Los Angeles

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Southern California near San Bernardino County Thursday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit just outside of Ontario, about six miles south of Rancho Cucamonga and about 18 miles southwest of San Bernardino, the USGS said, and could be felt as far away as Los Angeles and Huntington Beach.

The USGS said the earthquake originated about eight miles underground and struck around 11:38 p.m. local time Thursday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake comes days after nearly 20 earthquakes rocked parts of Southern California within a short period of time.

The first earthquake recorded on Feb. 11 struck just northwest of El Centro, California. It was measured at a magnitude of 4.8, according to the USGS, and from there earthquakes continued around El Centro and Imperial, two cities located east of San Diego and close to the Mexico border.

