The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in April 2024

It’s a new month, which means new movies are available to watch on your favorite streaming service. And Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform is hooking viewers up with some heavy-hitting, groundbreaking classics.

Whether you’ve seen them before, have them on repeat or are first-time viewing they’re worth putting on you watch list. While Prime Video’s list of new films in April stretch way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to best ones on its lineup.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Peacock in April 2024 below.

“The Notebook” (2004)

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in “The Notebook” (New Line Cinema)

There’s nothing like a romantic movie that can bring out all the heartwarming feels, pull you closer to your boo and make you break out the tissue box.

“The Notebook” is set in 1940s South Carolina where mill worker Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and affluent girl Allie (Rachel McAdams) fall in love despite being cut from completely different socioeconomic cloths. Even when a breakup and years worth of distance shifts their relationship, the two end up finding a way back into one another’s hearts no matter the circumstances.

“Boomerang” (1992)

“Boomerang” (Paramount Pictures)

Eddie Murphy, who is known for having played a wide range of comedic roles, steps to play the debonair ladies’ man, Marcus. The world — and any woman — he wants is at his fingertips. However, the executive meets his match when his company merges and he’s assigned to work under Jaqueline (Robin Givens). Marcus is swept up by Jacqueline’s power and opposition to committed relationships, but he’ll have to decide between Jacqueline or the more thoughtful Angela (Halle Berry), who he keeps on the sidelines.

“Música” (2024)

Camilla Mendes in “Música” (Prime Video)

In addition to the classic films that are landing on Amazon Prime Video, Prime Video has also produced some all-new movies.

“Música” is a coming-of-age story centered on a young New Jersey man named Rudy (Rudy Mancuso), who is an aspiring creative and has synesthesia. As he gets older, he navigates other challenges that come with life, including love, family and his Brazilian culture. Música is based on Mancuso, who also wrote and directed the film.

“Jarhead” (2005)

“Jarhead” (Universal Pictures)

Another biographical film to add to the list is the Jake Gyllenhaal-led war drama “Jarhead.” The movie is based on the 2003 memoir “Jarhead” by Anthony Swofford and tells the story of a group of soldiers who were trained to become snipers and were sent on a mission in the first Gulf War. The film is told from the perspective of Anthony (Gyllenhaal). As their days in war go by, they are challenged by feelings of homesickness and loneliness.

“Memoirs Of A Geisha” (2005)

“Memoirs Of A Geisha” (Columbia Pictures)

“Memoirs Of A Geisha” takes viewers back to 1920s Kyoto, Japan, where 9-year-old Chiyo (Suzuka Ohgo) has been sold to a geisha house to serve its tenants and customers. As she gets older, and after years of training, Chiyo evolves into the graceful geisha Sayuri (Ziyi Zhang). However, her pleasant life shifts when World War II starts up.

“Wayne’s World” (1992)

“Wayne’s World” (Paramount Pictures)

“Wayne’s World,” the iconic “Saturday Night Live” sketch was adapted into a full-blown musical comedy. The film brings Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) back into the fold as the fight to save their show from Benjamin Kane, a producer who wants to take it to commercial TV.

“The Holdovers”

Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers” (Credit: Focus Features)

The five-time Oscar-nominated film “The Holdovers” follows the heartwarming story of a strict and seemingly uptight teacher, Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), who is forced to watch over some of his troublesome students during Christmas break. In that time, Paul develops an unlikely friendship with his pupil Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), and the group — including the school’s cook Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) — share witness intimate moments of their lives with one another that ultimately help them make combat heartbreaking realities and face longstanding fears.

The post The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in April 2024 appeared first on TheWrap.