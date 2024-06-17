“90 Day”: Jasmine Tells Gino to Improve Her 'Bad Mood' by Sticking His Big Toe in Her Mouth: 'I Love It'

Gino called his wife's solution to their recent tensions "true love"

TLC '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' stars Jasmine (left) and Gino

90 Day's Jasmine and Gino want to work through their problems – and Jasmine has the perfect solution.

On the June 16 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple made amends after their argument, and Jasmine told Gino that in the future, if she's in a "bad mood," he should "take [his] big toe [and] just put it in my mouth."

She told her husband to put his toe "very deep into my throat," to which he said, "so she shuts up."

"Yeah. It's like a pacifier in my mouth," Jasmine admitted. "I love it so much."

"True love," Gino said in response to his wife's admission.

Earlier in the episode, the couple had reflected on the argument they got into on the June 9 episode, when they exchanged insults about how the other is not a "real" man or woman.

"You know what is a real man? Real men are providers. And they never throw into my face and list the things they do as a man," Jasmine had told Gino, to which he hit back: "Let me tell you what a real woman is. A real woman – an attractive woman – is one that's calm and gentle and not argumentative, angry and bitchy."



TLC Gino and Jasmine on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After'

Jasmine said that Gino's comments about her "really hurt" her and he apologized. "I'm sorry that I retaliated. But you told me that I'm not a provider, I'm not a real man, and that really hurts me because I feel like I've been a provider to you."

She then apologized as well. "I am sorry if I hurt your masculinity, as a man and you felt less than a man. That was not my intention."

She said she will "work very hard on not starting arguments" with Gino, adding, "Even if we're arguing, I promise on my life, even when I'm mad at you, I will still respect you."

She then asked Gino to "take the initiative" when it comes to "intimacy" in the relationship.

"It’s going to take some time and when I'm comfortable to do it, I'll let you know," he said.

In the confessional, Jasmine said they're taking "baby steps" after the "very rough patch." "We are improving, and we can finally have a civil conversation."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.



