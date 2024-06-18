911 calls reveal more details in two separate collisions involving Davie County Sheriffs' Office Sergeant

CBC

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault.A man who worked as a supervisor at an Edmonton-area composting facility is on trial for the alleged sexual assault of a young intern.Marco Castro-Wunsch is being tried by judge alone at the Court of King's Bench in Edmonton after a previous conviction was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal last year.It found the trial judge had put too much stock into text exchanges between the complainant, whose name is protected by a publication