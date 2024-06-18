911 calls reveal more details in two separate collisions involving Davie County Sheriffs' Office Sergeant
911 calls reveal more details in two separate collisions involving Davie County Sheriffs' Office Sergeant
911 calls reveal more details in two separate collisions involving Davie County Sheriffs' Office Sergeant
TORONTO — A dispute at a business that conducts financial transactions escalated into a shooting that left three people – including the gunman – dead on Monday, Toronto police said as they investigated the incident that took place near a daycare and a school. Investigators said they responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a commercial building. Two men and a woman died, they said. "We believe that the individual responsible for the shooting is among the deceased," Det. Sgt.
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
Arianna Battelle died in October 2020 after being severely beaten for bedwetting. Now her father, Justin Hopper, has been convicted of murdering her
"A Donald Trump supporter hired me to watch his neighbor because he was convinced his neighbor was 'a Soviet.'"
BERLIN (AP) — German investigators announced Monday that they seized cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros ($2.78 billion) from several container ships and arrested seven people in what they called the biggest ever cocaine find in the country.
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault.A man who worked as a supervisor at an Edmonton-area composting facility is on trial for the alleged sexual assault of a young intern.Marco Castro-Wunsch is being tried by judge alone at the Court of King's Bench in Edmonton after a previous conviction was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal last year.It found the trial judge had put too much stock into text exchanges between the complainant, whose name is protected by a publication
A couple taking a walk in Katy on Saturday morning found the baby, who had just been born, police said
A Missouri woman has spent 43 years in prison for a grisly 1980 murder that her lawyers say was actually committed by a police officer with ties to the murder scene.
Three people have died after a shooting inside a North York business on Monday and Toronto police say they believe the shooter was among the dead.The shooting happened inside an office on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road, north of Lawrence Avenue E. The office is near a daycare and a school.Police said two men and a woman died. Officers were called to the business for the sound of gunshots at about 3:25 p.m.Det.-Sgt. Alan Bartlett, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service's homicide and miss
Older Americans are falling victim to massive timeshare fraud at the hands of Mexican cartels, the FBI says. Police warn to never pay advance fees.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The man accused of acting as lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger won’t serve additional prison time after pleading guilty Monday to a charge of lying to federal agents.
TORONTO — Toronto police are searching for two suspects in an ongoing homicide investigation after what it described as an altercation that left a 16-year-old boy dead. Police say officers were called to a shooting in the Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road area just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. The police service says two shooters were allegedly involved in the altercation, with one suspect fleeing the area on foot and the other in a white SUV. The victim, identified as Kayelin Rider-Downey, wa
DENVER (AP) — Officers shot and killed a woman who was holding a large, hunting-style knife at an intersection in downtown Denver on Sunday, police said.
A federal judge sentenced Anthony David Flores to nearly 16 years in prison and ordered him to pay $1 million in restitution
Donald Trump loyalist Anthony Hudson initially slammed the clip shared on his social media as “STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL” but soon performed a bonkers 180.
Two people who were aboard a World War II historical plane were killed Saturday when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Chino Airport in Southern California, firefighters said. The private Lockheed L12 aircraft was off the runway approximately 200 yards away in a grass field, when firefighters arrived around 12:35 p.m., Bryan Turner, the battalion chief with Chino Valley Fire District, told ABC News. On Monday, Yanks Air Museum in Chino, California, confirmed the identities of the individuals killed and said it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation of the incident.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge on Monday set a trial date for a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a school teacher while she was on an early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee.
More than 8,000 members of a union representing LCBO workers have voted in favour of going on strike.The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says 97 per cent of members who took part in the vote, were in favour of a strike. Some 8,060 LCBO workers participated — roughly 86 per cent — making it their largest strike vote ever. "Your bargaining team is back at the table this week. Armed with this powerful strike vote, we will reinforce our key demands in this round," an announcement on t