The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Announces Eighth Year of Gold Rising- Film News in Brief

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 2024 Academy Gold Rising talent development program, which invites college seniors and recent graduates on an eight-week summer educational initiative to help jumpstart their careers in film. Gold Rising participants will attend networking events, receive exclusive internship opportunities and hear from panelists and speakers from the industry’s top filmmakers.

“The Academy’s Gold Rising program cultivates the next generation of storytellers and artisans,” said Brooke Breton, Academy governor and member of the Academy Foundation Board of Trustees. “We eagerly anticipate guiding this year’s class to demonstrate and instill a deep appreciation of how each discipline and aspect of filmmaking contributes to the collaborative nature of our industry.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producer World of Wonder Releases Trailer for Documentary ‘The Little Paegent That Could’

Producer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” World of Wonder has released the trailer for its new documentary “The Little Pageant That Could,” which follows The Best in Drag Show at the Province Town Film Festival. The documentary features host and judge appearances by Chris Pratt, Jennifer Coolidge, John C. Reilly, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen, Vanessa Williams, Anna Faris, singer Jennifer Holliday and designer Bob Mackie.

The Best in Drag Show is the longest-running drag benefit in Los Angeles. Since 1990, the event has grossed over $6 million to help those living with HIV/AIDS.

John Carlos Frey directs with Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato serving as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below.

