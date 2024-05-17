ACM Awards 2024: See the Complete List of Winners! (Updating Live)

The 2024 ACM Awards are airing live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

The 2024 ACM Awards are officially underway!

The annual country music awards show, hosted by Reba McEntire, is airing live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and trophies are going out to some of the genre's biggest stars.

This year's nominations were led by Luke Combs with eight, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, who each earned six. The coveted entertainer of the year category featured Wallen, Combs, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Performers at this year's show include Brown, Jelly, Johnson, McEntire, Wilson, Post Malone, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne, Parker McCollum, Jason Aldean (in tribute to the late Toby Keith), Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.

Earlier this month, McEntire spoke to PEOPLE about getting ready to host the ACM Awards for her 17th time, noting that she was looking forward to spending the night with fellow country musicians.

"I like to go visit with everyone. I love live television. I get to sing a song, see what everybody else is promoting, their new material, but basically just to get to see my old friends and meet new people," she said at the time. "I hope everyone tunes in and watches."

See the complete list of 2024 ACM Awards winners below, updating live throughout the show.

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shay — WINNER

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion — WINNER

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney — WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith - WINNER

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold - WINNER

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artists/Producers/Record Company—Label]

Gettin' Old - Luke Combs. Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs, Record Company-Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Higher - Chris Stapleton. Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton. Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville.

Leather - Cody Johnson. Producers: Trent Willmon. Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC/Warner Music Nashville LLC.

One Thing at a Time - Morgan Wallen. Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett. Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records/Republic Records/Mercury Records.

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) - Kelsea Ballerini. Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym. Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment.

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artists/Producers/Record Company—Label]

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum. Producer: Jon Randall. Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville.

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs. Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton. Record Company-Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville — WINNER

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen. Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome. Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records/Republic Records/Mercury Records.

"Need a Favor" - Jelly Roll. Producer: Austin Nivarel. Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records/BMG Nashville.

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis. Producer: Paul DiGiovanni. Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville.

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriters/Publishers/Artists]

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs. Songwriters: Tracy Chapman. Publishers: Purple Rabbit.

"Heart Like a Truck" - Lainey Wilson. Songwriters: Dallas Wilson. Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson. Publishers: Sony/ATV Countryside; Song of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis. Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne. Publishers: Family Fam Songs; Hold on Can I Get a Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc. — WINNER

"The Painter" - Cody Johnson. Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins. Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nasblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney. Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins. Publishers: 33 Creative, Bone Bone Creative; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing.

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artists/Producers/Record Company—Labels]

"Can't Break Up Now" - Old Dominion, Megan Moroney. Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush. Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC/Columbia Nashville.

"Different 'Round Here" -Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs). Producers: Dann Huff. Record Company-Label: BMLG Records.

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (feat Kacey Musgraves). Producer: Zach Bryan. Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records/Warner Records, Inc.

"Man Made a Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church). Producer Joey Moi. Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records/Mercury Records/Republic Records.

"Save Me" - Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson). Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens. Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records/BMG Nashville.

Visual Media of the Year [Awarded to Producers/Directors/Artists]

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum. Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry. Director: Dustin Haney — WINNER

"Human" - Cody Johnson. Producer: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry. Director: Dustin Haney.

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers. Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House. Director: Bryan Schlam.

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis. Producer: Jamie Stratakis. Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

"Tennesse Orange" - Megan Moroney. Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz Laura Burhenn. Director: Jason Lester

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon - WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Morgan Wallen



