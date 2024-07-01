Acton resident wins $1 million ENCORE Prize

Steve Watson of Acton has won $1 million by matching all seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order in the June 7, 2024, DAILY KENO midday draw.

Steve, an entrepreneur, has been a regular lottery player with OLG for about 25 years. He enjoys many games and often adds ENCORE to his tickets. The numbers he plays correlate to significant dates in his life.

“I had checked the winning numbers on the OLG app but was busy at the time and didn’t check my actual ticket,” Steve shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his prize. “When I went to the gas station and scanned my ticket, the lottery terminal froze. I was so confused,” he recalled.

While waiting in the store for OLG’s call, Steve began to understand what was happening. “It was then I saw all my special numbers within the winning ENCORE number. It really hit me when I was on the way back home. It was so surreal, I just wanted to scream. When I told my better half, she started to cry.”

Steve plans to use his winnings to pay off some bills and purchase a car for his son. “I don’t know how to describe this feeling. It’s a dream come true,” he concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at ESSO/Circle K on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls. OLG supports safe play and aims to keep the game fun. It is a leader in promoting responsible gambling through its globally recognized PlaySmart program.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter