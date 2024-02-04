Actor Miloš Biković dropped from HBO series White Lotus over Russia support

Milos Bikovic was born in Belgrade but has Russian citizenship (Instagram / Milos Bikovic)

White Lotus producers have reportedly dropped actor Miloš BikoviÄ from the next series of the hit HBO TV comedy for his pro-Russia views.

The Serbian-Russian national will now be replaced with another actor ahead of filming in Thailand later this month.

HBO took the action after Ukraine announced its displeasure at BikoviÄ’s inclusion when the cast was announced in January.

The actor was given Russian citizenship in 2021 and he has been honoured by Vladimir Putin for his contribution to the country’s arts and culture.

BikoviÄ has also filmed productions in the Russian-occupied Crimea and written on social media of his admiration for his adopted nation.

The cast was revealed on January 17 with the inclusion of Leslie Bibb (About My Father), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter), Michelle Monaghan (Source Code) making headlines. It was later revealed that Aimee Lou Wood is also on board.

However, it was the name of the Belgrade-born actor further down the bill that has angered Kyiv.

⚡️HBO drops pro-Kremlin actor Bikovic from The White Lotus cast after Ukraine's condemnation.



HBO terminated its contract with Serbian-Russian actor Milos Bikovic for a role in an upcoming season of the White Lotus series a week after Ukraine called out the television network… pic.twitter.com/dPFctuV2Zm — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 3, 2024

The Ukrainian foreign ministry tweeted: “Miloš BikoviÄ, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3.

“HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law?”

HBO has apparently decided that it is not right and has now said: “We have decided to part ways with Milos BikoviÄ and the role will be recast.”

Story continues

The network has not announced who will take the unnamed part.

BikoviÄ, 36, has mostly starred in Slavic productions but is a big name in the region. He hit back at the announcement by saying he wanted an end to all wars.

“I grew up in a war-torn country,” he tweeted on Saturday. “At the age of 11, I endured days and nights in shelters while my homeland and my hometown were bombed. I could never wish such devastation on anyone.”

He added that he wants conflicts “to stop and for the principles of love to prevail”.The previous series of the show were a hit with reviewers.