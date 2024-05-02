What is AIPAC? How the group uses funding to support the Israel-US relationship

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, has moved further into public discourse as the Israel-Hamas war enters its eighth month. AIPAC, whose website lists its core mission as "building bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel Relationship," is the best-known contingent of PACS and lobbying groups dedicated to maintaining a positive relationship between the United States and Israel.

AIPAC platform includes "supporting security assistance to Israel," "promoting peace," and "countering Iran's aggression and nuclear weapons quest." AIPAC is also known for sponsoring travel of US politicians and aides to Israel.

True to its mission, AIPAC has built strong friendships on both sides of the aisle. Even politicians who clash with each other on issues such as the January 6 insurrection or the existence of climate change find common ground in their support for the group. AIPAC-backed politicians include Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), and House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Massachusetts).

According to OpenSecrets, AIPAC has spent just under $60 million on lobbying since 1998. While AIPAC does not directly contribute to candidates, its affiliated PACS often splash cash on candidates willing to run against Democrats critical of Israel's conduct in the Middle East, including $350,000 on a challenger against Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) in 2022.

AIPAC's increased visibility reflects the influence of what watchdogs such as OpenSecrets dub the "Pro-Israel" lobby, whose top all-time recipients include President Joe Biden ($4.2 million), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky, $1.9 million), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York, $1.7 million), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas, $1.5 million).

