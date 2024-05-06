Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear’s 13th Birthday: ‘It’s Official, My Baby Is Now a Teen!’

The 'Clueless' star shared a carousel of photos of her son Bear through the years to celebrate him turning 13 on May 5

Alicia Silverstone/Instagram Alicia Silverstone and her son Bear

Alicia Silverstone is now the mom of a teenager — as if!

The Clueless star, 47, celebrated her son Bear's 13th birthday by sharing a series of photos of the newly minted teen through the years on Instagram on Sunday, May 5.

"It’s official, my baby is now a teen! 😭🥰😍😳😁," the Baby-Sitters Club alum captioned the carousel.

The mother-son duo posed together in some photos while Bear was alone in others. In the first image in the set, Silverstone held a young Bear in her arms while wearing a yellow, black and white plaid shirt reminiscent of her famous character Cher Horowitz from 1995's Clueless. Her son sported a suit and tie.

Related: Alicia Silverstone's Son Bear, 12, Looks All Grown Up as He Stands Taller Than Mom in New Vacation Photos

The youngster stuck out his tongue as his mom hugged him in another photo, and the pair flashed smiles as they posed for a selfie on the beach a few years later. In the final photo in the carousel, a seemingly exasperated Bear threw his head back as his mom tried to pose with him inside of what appeared to be a helicopter.

Silverstone welcomed Bear with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki in 2011.

The actress has a unique parenting style, and revealed on The Ellen Fisher Podcast in 2022 that she and her then 11-year-old son still slept in the same bed.

Alicia Silverstone/Instagram Alicia Silverstone and her son Bear

"Bear and I still sleep together," she said at the time, adding that she was "following nature" with the co-sleeping method.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals ... if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten," she explained.

Alicia Silverstone/Instagram Alicia Silverstone and son Bear take a selfie on the beach

Related: Alicia Silverstone and Her Son Team Up for New PETA Campaign on Animal Dissection in Schools

In April, Silverstone shared photos on Instagram from her vacation with Bear to Costa Rica.

"Soaked during our adventures exploring Arenal! From head to toe! 🌧️ ," she wrote in the caption of the post. "We swam, laughed and had so much fun. One of my favorite moments of our trip so far!"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.