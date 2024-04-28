Amend the NC constitution to clarify voting law? Another waste of time. | Opinion

Regarding “NC Republicans want citizens-only voting amendment,” (April 23):

You don’t go through the time and expense to amend the state constitution to make current law “crystal clear.” You amend the constitution to right a wrong. There’s no wrong here. Non-citizens don’t vote. I’ve said it before, and regrettably I’m saying it again. — don’t these representatives have better things to do with their time? Are there not real issues that need to be addressed in this state?

Brad Bradshaw, Raleigh

Labor unions

In the 1970s, the textile industry in our nation was under attack by the labor unions. Labor organizers claimed to be looking out for the oppressed employees, but the result was a death blow to free enterprise. The unions came into the textile industry and the industry fled the country. It won’t be long until the country’s last existing large manufacturing corporations will be driven from our nation just like textiles and the furniture industries were.

Your choice of a career is so much more than how much you are paid. If you don’t like what you are making, improve your skill set, don’t let the unions upend another industry.

Steve Trexler, Raleigh

UNC and DEI

Regarding “UNC System committee approves policy gutting DEI efforts,” (April 19) and related articles:

In five minutes and without discussion, a UNC governance committee voted to gut DEI programs in the UNC System. We cannot pretend to think that UNC universities will ever recover from the politically motivated and small-minded people on the UNC System boards who thumb their noses at free speech and any attempt to make North Carolina schools fair and just.

Steve Ferebee, Rocky Mount

UNC’s failure

Critical race theory asserts that racism is systemic and institutionally entrenched in American culture. Failure by UNC leaders to support and advance diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) as a critically important step in overcoming centuries of historical repression and deprivation based on one’s race only tends to confirm the theory — to society’s loss and detriment.

Mac Hulslander, Raleigh

GOP and respect

Speaker Tim Moore has announced he will support Michele Morrow for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction despite her poor qualifications, postings that could encourage violence and her extreme views on a variety of issues.

Moore and others generally cite their loyalty to the Republican Party as their reason for giving such support. It is shameful that they are inclined to place this misguided loyalty over the welfare of the people of our state — and ultimately the future of our country.

The Grand Old Party has a noble tradition of producing public servants with outstanding qualifications and enacting legislation that strengthens our democracy and advances human progress. These people need to engage in some serious soul searching. Mutual respect and old-fashioned bipartisanship may eventually prove to be the most productive pathway to serve the people well.

Thomas K. Spence Jr., Sanford

Raleigh’s future

Regarding “A new advocacy group enters debate over how Raleigh should grow,” (April 15 Opinion):

As someone quoted in this article, I believe it’s crucial to provide additional context regarding my support for Sustainable Raleigh. My husband and I are proud Southeast Raleigh natives who’ve invested our lives in this community by raising our family and establishing a small development business that reinvests our profits into affordable housing and diverse development initiatives in Southeast Raleigh. I became a Sustainable Raleigh board member because Raleigh urgently needs a platform where small business owners and operators, community leaders and others can exchange ideas with mutual respect and thoughtful consideration.

Sustainable Raleigh seeks to fulfill this need by fostering constructive dialogue, facilitating educational forums and promoting inclusive engagement. This organization holds immense potential to address Raleigh’s challenges with integrity and innovation.

Wonza Montague, Raleigh

