“American Idol” Alum ​​Colin Stough Announces Engagement to Mckenzie Rhett: 'Let's Get Married'

“Only God knew that a pretty little angel would end up with a tatted up cowpoke,” Stough said in his engagement post

Wedding bells are in ​​Colin Stough’s future!

On Sunday, June 16, the American Idol alum, 19, revealed on Instagram that he proposed to his girlfriend, Mckenzie Rhett, alongside a series of romantic photos of the pair together on a countryside.

The post kicked off with a black and white photo of Stough, in a white cowboy hat, giving his future bride a kiss on the cheek as he held her in his arms. Her circular-shaped diamond engagement ring could be seen in that photo as she held his face and in the next snap, which showed the pair holding hands.

The next few photos showed the pair smiling together as they held the reins of a pair of horses while walking outdoors hand-in-hand. Rhett could be seen wearing a short white dress, hinting at her future nuptials.

However, the couple made sure to have some fun during the photoshoot too. In one picture Rhett could be seen playfully putting her ring finger up while Stough showed his middle finger, and the singer could also be seen riding a horse while his fiancée rested a hand on the saddle.

“Only God knew that a pretty little angel would end up with a tatted up cowpoke,” Stough captioned the photos. “I love you and this life with you and I can’t wait for the miles and the memories we will have to my best friend and my life partner.”

“Let’s get married ❤️✌️,” he concluded the post.

Rhett shared her own engagement Instagram post, which was filled with different pictures from what appeared to be the same photoshoot. She included fun shots of the pair posing in front of a makeshift aisle and of him twirling her in his arms. She also shared similar shots of them leading horses out of the barn before concluding the carousel with a sweet black and white snap of them kissing.

“i love you colin stough! 🤍,” she wrote. “my best friend and lover for life, let’s get married.”

The newly engaged couple got several congratulations from several fans and friends, including country singer-songwriter Cole Swindell, who said, “Yessirrrr! Congrats!!”

American Idol Season 22 finalist Jack Blocker also shared his excitement over the nuptials, commenting, “Cmonnnnn.”

Stough was featured on American Idol’s Season 21, where he impressed judges with his rendition of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.” He eventually became a finalist, making it all the way to the end of the season before he was eliminated in third place.

Read the original article on People.