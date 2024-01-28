Analysis: A deeper look at TCU’s improbable triple OT win at Baylor

It took a herculean effort from the Horned Frogs to overcome a double-digit deficit on the road and topple Baylor in triple overtime.

The stakes were extremely high in the Horned Frogs’ road contest at No. 15 Baylor on Saturday. A win would further cement the Horned Frogs’ NCAA Tournament resume and potentially push the program back into the Top-25 while a loss would put TCU squarely on the bubble and in danger.

As the pressure mounted, TCU had different individuals step up to stave off the Bears until the final blow could be delivered starting with Jameer Nelson Jr., who scored a season-high 30 points in his best game as a Horned Frog in the 105-102 win.

How did Nelson respond with the ball in his hands and his team down one point with 34.1 seconds remaining in the final overtime? He did what his father did for over a decade in the NBA and went out and got a bucket by any means.

He took the ball right at a much larger defender and while he missed his initial attempt, he rebounded his own miss for a putback with just over 10 seconds remaining to put TCU ahead for a good. Of this 30 points, 26 ocame after halftime as he continued to be relentless in his attack of the Baylor defense.

“Jameer’s a physically tough kid,” coach Jamie Dixon said. “Somebody scores on him, he wants to score the next play right away. He’s aggressive and competitive.”

Nelson said Dixon and the rest of the staff challenged him at the half to rise up to the occasion.

“Coaches had just talked to me and they wanted me to be better,” Nelson said. “So I just had to step up and help the team.”

Nelson scored the final seven points for the Horned Frogs in the third overtim,e including a pair of clutch free throws after TCU failed to put Baylor away at the free throw line in the first overtime period.

It wasn’t just Nelson’s scoring that had a massive impact on the outcome — he played a staggering 42 minutes — but he also had four steals, showing his improvement on the defense.

Dixon, who knows Nelson’s father well, knew Nelson was capable of this type of performance.

“We had to adjust and Jameer was the guy that wasn’t in foul trouble,” Dixon said. “He drew six fouls ... he got in the lane, we called a lot of ball screens for him and we’re getting better at setting the ball screen. He finishes around the rim, we’ve seen moments and we certainly saw it today.”

Clutch O’Bannon

Before Nelson could go off in the final overtime period, TCU had to find a way to get there after trailing most of the second half. That’s where Chuck O’Bannon came in with arguably his best game of the season. Late in regulation, TCU was trailing 71-68 until O’Bannon knocked down a corner 3 from the left side of the court.

Almost two minutes later, O’Bannon hit another 3 from the exact same spot to even the game at 76 with 51 seconds left. After being held scoreless in the first 33 minutes, O’Bannon hit three 3-point goals in the final 6:17 of regulation, with the each gaining more importance as time wore down.

O’Bannon added another clutch basket in the first overtime as he rebounded a miss for an offensive putback that made it 84-81 with 2:01 remaining. Even though TCU wasn’t able to close it out in that period, O’Bannon was one of the main catalyst in the daring comeback. It’s a testament to him as a teammate as he stayed ready despite his role being much smaller lately. He had played less than 10 minutes in four straight games, but played 23 against Baylor.

“It’s just about staying consistent,” O’Bannon said. “Some games you’re going to play a lot, some games you aren’t. You can’t let it take off your mental, you just got to stay consistent and believe in yourself.”

That type of mentality is why Dixon has so much belief in the veteran wing. O’Bannon has a track record of coming up clutch and he came through for his team once again.

“He took good shots, he didn’t rush anything,” Dixon said. “He was huge for us, those three 3s were huge.”

Udeh’s late defensive saves

Ernest Udeh’s stats won’t jump off the page as he finished with just two points and seven rebounds. He also had a flagrant foul on Ja’Kobe Walter at the start of the third overtime that led to TCU starting the final overtime down 99-95 in the first minute.

It could’ve been demoralizing for Udeh, especially after a similar play cost the Horned Frogs against Kansas earlier this month, but the center stayed engaged and made two key defensive plays late. Approaching two minutes remaining, the Horned Frogs looked gassed after Baylor rebounded its own miss from the free throw line with a 100-97 lead.

Somehow, Udeh found himself switched onto Bears guard RayJ Dennis on the perimeter. Normally that’s a mismatch that favors Dennis, but Udeh showed his length and athleticism to force a turnover that eventually led to an Emanuel Miller layup that made it 100-99. Later, after Nelson put TCU in front with 10 seconds remaining, Udeh erased a shot attempt by Dennis and Walter eventually turned it over as he stepped out of bounds trying to secure the blocked shot.

The Horned Frogs don’t win without the two major sequences.

“He was huge, his plus-minus was 15,” Dixon said. “He just does some things you can’t teach. The athleticism, the quickness. He just hasn’t played a lot, I’m not sure how much he played in high school, but he just keeps getting better and better.”

The play of Emanuel Miller and Micah Peavy deserves some mention as the talented wings combined for 39 points on 15-of-30 shooting while Trevian Tennyson added 15 points and four 3-pointers.

It took a collective effort to pull out the improbable victory and TCU continues to show progress in coming together with the veterans and the new transfers. Miller said it’s only January and yet the Horned Frogs are playing some of the highest levels of basketball in college.

After a start to conference play that saw them beat three-ranked opponents plus a narrow, controversial loss to Kansas and Miller is right to feel that way.

The Horned Frogs are still just scratching the surface of the team they could be come March, Saturday was just another necessary step for TCU to realize its full potential.