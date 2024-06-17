Anne-Marie Duff in first look at returning Channel 4 crime drama

Channel 4 has released first-look photos of Anne-Marie Duff in the returning crime series Suspect.

The Shameless and Sex Education star will reprise her role of Dr Susannah Newman in the second series of Suspect, with Death in Paradise's Ben Miller also returning as her ex-partner Detective Superintendent Richard Grove.

Suspect season two sees Mamma Mia actor Dominic Cooper join the cast as a new patient of Newman's, with Friday Night Dinner's Tamsin Greig, Boiling Point star Vinette Robinson and Back to Black actor Eddie Marsan other notable new cast additions.

The new photos also show the all-star cast as their new characters.

"When a mysterious new client Jon (Cooper) admits under hypnosis that he is a murderer and intends on killing another young female that evening, Susannah knows he must be stopped at all costs," reads the official synopsis.

"When he escapes before the police arrive and as Detective Superintendent Richard Grove (Miller) is refusing to take action, Susannah is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save Sapphire's life, the way she couldn't do with her own daughter."

Further supporting cast for season two of Suspect includes Top Boy's Nicholas Pinnock and Notting Hill actor Gina McKee, plus Celine Buckens of Showtrial fame.

Season one of Suspect aired in June 2022, with James Nesbitt playing a detective who vows to retrace the final few days of his murdered daughter after finding her body in the mortuary.

The show is an adaptation of Danish thriller Forhøret (Face to Face) created by Christoffer Boe, who wrote the series alongside writer Anna Juul. Season two has been written by Joy Wilkinson and David Allison.

Suspect will return for eight new episodes this summer on Channel 4, with the broadcaster yet to announce an official release date. The series will also be available on streaming service BritBox International in the US and Canada sometime in Autumn.

Suspect season 2 will air this Summer on Channel 4. Season 1 is available to watch now on 4 on Demand.

