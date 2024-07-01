Appeal after crash leaves two men seriously injured

Two men are being treated for serious injuries following a crash in Nottinghamshire.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened at the junction of Southwell Road East and Blidworth Lane in Rainworth.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward while two men – both passengers in one of the vehicles – are treated in hospital.

The force has also appealed for anyone with footage of the crash to get in touch.

