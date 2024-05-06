April 2024 takes 2nd place for most April tornadoes on record with over 300

April 2024 is shaping up to be a historic one in US sever weather records. Over 300 tornadoes in one month, 2nd only to the worst tornado outbreak ever, April 2011. Meteorologist Laura Power breaks it down.

