Area coroner who sought help to ID woman found in Columbia River has identified her

A woman who was found in the Columbia River last weekend near Longview has been identified.

Olivia Walsh, 22, of Portland, Oregon, was found in the river near the shores of Kalama on Saturday, April 28, according to the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office.

Walsh was identified through dental records and tattoos. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy findings.

That’s not the only woman the coroner is trying to identify.

The Cowlitz Coroner is also looking for help to identify a woman found along railroad tracks in Woodland on April 2, 2022. Woodland is south of Kalama near Ridgefield.

The woman is described as possibly Hispanic/Latino, 5-foot-8, 153 pounds with brown eyes and long black or brown hair.

She was last wearing a black tank top with sports bra, a gray sweatshirt, gray jogging sweatpants, black baseball cap and black RBX tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office at 360-577-3079.

A forensic artist’s sketch of the woman has been released: