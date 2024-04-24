Arizona House votes to repeal 1864 near-total abortion ban

The Arizona House of Representatives voted on Wednesday in favor of repealing the 160-year-old strict abortion ban that was set to take effect as early as June.

In a 32-29 vote, Republican legislators crossed party lines to join Democrats in reversing the highly controversial bill.

Earlier this month the state’s Supreme Court upheld the law, enacted in 1864, outlawing nearly all forms of abortion with exceptions to save a mother’s life and making it a crime to help a woman obtain one.

The ruling sent the state into momentary chaos as residents denounced the decision and abortion providers scrambled to understand when it would take effect.

Lawmakers and politicians, including former president Donald Trump and Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, criticised the decision. Many called on state legislators to repeal it.

The measure will now head to the Arizona Senate for a vote.

Abortion rights supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Phoenix. Arizona (AP)

The repeal comes after two previous attempts by Democratic lawmakers to change it.

Last week, Republicans blocked an effort to bring the bill forward – citing procedural grounds.

This is a breaking new story, more follows...